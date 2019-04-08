April 8, 2019

Obituary: Gail M. Dickinson

W hitehall-Gail M. Dickinson 74, of Carlton Road passed away unexpectedly, on Thursday, April 4, 2019, in the Rutland Regional Medical Center.

She was born on February 9, 1945 in Glens Falls.  She was the daughter of the late Ernest and Marjorie (Lampkins) Austin.

Gail was a graduate of the Whitehall High School and the Cambridge Hospital School of Nursing.  She worked as an LPN and later for the IGA Market in Whitehall and Sokol’s Market in Queensbury.

She enjoyed time putting jigsaw puzzles together and attending yard sales.  Her real enjoyment was spending time with her grandson Sammy.

Gail married Clayton Dickinson on December 11, 1988, who passed away on July 21, 2010.

Besides her husband and parents, she is predeceased by her brother Gary Austin.

Survivors include her children; Karen Cassidy and her companion Tony Huntington of Whitehall, James Cassidy and his wife Nicole of Greenville, TN, a sister Shirley Lachapelle  and her husband Butch of Whitehall, step children Kim Prescott and her husband Toby of Wasilla, AK,  Alaina Bethel of North Carolina, Clayton Dickinson Jr. and his wife Jean of San Bernardino, CA, Eric Dickinson and his wife Lisa of Lake Whales, FL, Matthew Dickinson and his wife Jennifer of Whitehall, Danielle Dickinson of St. Petersburg, FL.,  Deena Murphy of Castleton, VT, several Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Donations in her name may be made to the Whitehall Food Pantry in C/O Pat Norton P.O. 123, Whitehall, NY 12887

Family and Friends may call from 4pm-7pm on Monday April 8, 2019 at the Jillson Funeral Home, Inc. 46 Williams Street, Whitehall, NY 12887.  A funeral service will be conducted at 11:00am on Tuesday April 9 at the funeral home with the Rev. Daniel Thompson Pastor of the Whitehall United Methodist Church.  Burial will follow the service in the Our Lady of Angels Cemetery in Whitehall.

Online condolences may be made at www.jillsonfuneralhome.com

Comments

comments

Read more in this week's Times in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.

About Krystle Morey

View all posts by Krystle Morey
April 8, 2019

Obituary: Leo F. Murphy

leo murphy obit

Leo F Murphy, 84, of Fruitland Park, Florida passed away peacefully on Friday, April 5, 2019 at Cornerstone Hospice, surrounded […]

April 8, 2019

Obituary: Gail M. Dickinson

Gail Dickinson obit photo

Whitehall-Gail M. Dickinson 74, of Carlton Road passed away unexpectedly, on Thursday, April 4, 2019, in the Rutland Regional Medical […]

April 5, 2019

Obituary: Phillip J. “Red” Martelle

Phillip J Martelle obit photo

Wells, Vermont-Phillip J. “Red” Martelle 85 of Wells, VT. passed away peacefully in his sleep, on April 3, 2019, following […]

April 5, 2019

Obituary: Bianca H. Brown

Bianca Brown obit photo

Bianca H. Brown Danby, VT – Bianca Hattie Brown, age 81, passed away at Rutand Regional Medical Center in Rutland on Tuesday, […]

April 5, 2019

North Country Freepress – 04/05/19

FreePress_4_5_19.pdf-web.pdf
April 5, 2019

Lakes Region Freepress – 04/05/19

Lakes_4-5-19.pdf-web.pdf
April 4, 2019

Classifieds 04/04/19

Class 4_3_19.pdf-web.pdf
April 4, 2019

518 Wheels – 04/04/19

518 Wheels 4_5_19.pdf-web.pdf
April 2, 2019

Obituary: Catherine “Kay” McLauglin

Catherine McLaughlin obit photo

Whitehall-Catherine “Kay” McLauglin 90, of Broadway, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, April 1st  after a long illness.  Born […]

April 1, 2019

Obituary: Francis R. (Rudy) Golden

Granville-Francis R (Rudy) Golden 73, passed away unexpectedly on March 24, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Nemia Tumaque […]

April 1, 2019

Obituary: James Patrick Madine

James Patrick Madine obit photo

It is with immeasurable grief that we must inform our friends and family of the departure of James Patrick Madine, […]

April 1, 2019

Obituary: Gertrude F. Glasier

Ogdensburg, NY – Gertrude F. Glasier died on February 15, 2019 at Riverledge Health Care and Rehabilitation Center in Ogdensburg, […]