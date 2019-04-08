Obituary: Leo F. Murphy

L eo F Murphy, 84, of Fruitland Park, Florida passed away peacefully on Friday, April 5, 2019 at Cornerstone Hospice, surrounded by loving family.

Leo was born in Glen Falls to Nora (Ahearn) and Charles, and raised in Whitehall, where he graduated high school and stayed in touch with his basketball teammates. Leo met his future wife of 60-plus years, Patricia Dunn, while both were attending Castleton State College in Vermont. Leo and Patricia eventually made their home in Wilmington, Vermont where they ran the family restaurant, the Cup N Saucer. It was in Vermont where they welcomed their children Barbara and Keith.

Years later, the family moved to Mount Dora, Florida where Leo earned the nickname, “Big L” for his work on countless volunteer efforts for his children’s activities. Leo is fondly remembered by friends and family for his quick and subtle humor, selflessness, and love of cars the size of hotel suites. Leo was a man that never met a stranger and made friends wherever he went. He had an uncanny ability to make everyone feel at home and an immediate part of something special.

In retirement, Leo and Patricia moved to Fruitland Park, Florida where they enjoyed frequent visits from their grandchildren and great grandchildren and trips to Iowa to visit Keith and his family. He looked forward to the daily visits from his daughter, Barbara, whose spirit and humor he cherished. Leo also loved listening to his son’s radio show, watching any and all sporting events, and he could clear a room with his loud cheering-sometimes jeering-at the TV. In addition to sports, Leo loved watching movies, especially silly comedies and old Westerns. If you were in a trivia game with movies or sports as the topic, Big L was the must-have player on your team.

Leo is survived by his beloved wife, Patricia, who he loved deeply and dearly, daughter Barbara (Joey) Smith, son Keith (Jenny) Murphy, and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Also surviving, brother Vincent, aka The Admiral, and the world’s greatest dog, Rusty.

Leo is preceded in death by his parents, brothers John and Paul, and infant son, William.

A private family burial will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Cornerstone Hospice.

Death leaves a heartache no one can heal; Love leaves a memory no one can steal.

