Mrs. Ann G. Brown, 85, of Queensbury, NY and formerly of Whitehall, NY passed away peacefully surrounded by her family, […]
Leo F Murphy, 84, of Fruitland Park, Florida passed away peacefully on Friday, April 5, 2019 at Cornerstone Hospice, surrounded […]
Whitehall-Gail M. Dickinson 74, of Carlton Road passed away unexpectedly, on Thursday, April 4, 2019, in the Rutland Regional Medical […]
Wells, Vermont-Phillip J. “Red” Martelle 85 of Wells, VT. passed away peacefully in his sleep, on April 3, 2019, following […]
Bianca H. Brown Danby, VT – Bianca Hattie Brown, age 81, passed away at Rutand Regional Medical Center in Rutland on Tuesday, […]
Whitehall-Catherine “Kay” McLauglin 90, of Broadway, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, April 1st after a long illness. Born […]
Granville-Francis R (Rudy) Golden 73, passed away unexpectedly on March 24, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Nemia Tumaque […]