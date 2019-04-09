April 9, 2019

Obituary: Ann G. Brown

Ann G. Brown obit photo

Mrs. Ann G. Brown, 85, of Queensbury, NY and formerly of Whitehall, NY passed away peacefully surrounded by her family, […]

April 8, 2019

Obituary: Leo F. Murphy

leo murphy obit

Leo F Murphy, 84, of Fruitland Park, Florida passed away peacefully on Friday, April 5, 2019 at Cornerstone Hospice, surrounded […]

April 8, 2019

Obituary: Gail M. Dickinson

Gail Dickinson obit photo

Whitehall-Gail M. Dickinson 74, of Carlton Road passed away unexpectedly, on Thursday, April 4, 2019, in the Rutland Regional Medical […]

April 5, 2019

Obituary: Phillip J. “Red” Martelle

Phillip J Martelle obit photo

Wells, Vermont-Phillip J. “Red” Martelle 85 of Wells, VT. passed away peacefully in his sleep, on April 3, 2019, following […]

April 5, 2019

Obituary: Bianca H. Brown

Bianca Brown obit photo

Bianca H. Brown Danby, VT – Bianca Hattie Brown, age 81, passed away at Rutand Regional Medical Center in Rutland on Tuesday, […]

April 2, 2019

Obituary: Catherine “Kay” McLauglin

Catherine McLaughlin obit photo

Whitehall-Catherine “Kay” McLauglin 90, of Broadway, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, April 1st  after a long illness.  Born […]

April 1, 2019

Obituary: Francis R. (Rudy) Golden

Granville-Francis R (Rudy) Golden 73, passed away unexpectedly on March 24, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Nemia Tumaque […]