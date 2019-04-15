Obituary: Carol Anne (Manell) Senecal

W hiteh all-Carol Anne (Manell) Senecal, 85 of Whitehall New York passed away at her home in Whitehall on April 11, 2019.

Carol was born on February 18, 1934 in Whitehall, NY. The daughter of the late Joseph Eugene Manell and Mary Louise (Robetor).

She graduated from Whitehall High School in 1951, and married the love of her life, Wayne Robert Senecal on August 1, 1954.

Carol and Wayne had five children: Christopher Senecal, Catherine Tobin, David Senecal,

Michael Senecal, Karen LeMin and numerous grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

She was pre-deceased by one brother, Alan Bruce Manell, and her parents Joe and Louise Manell.

Carol was one of the first female school bus drivers for the Whitehall School District and enjoyed training new drivers. She was Whitehall Town Clerk and Washington County Archivist for many years. For the last 18 years Carol was Whitehall Village and Town Historian and was the curator of the Historical Society Whitehall Research Library.

Carol loved gardening, horses, genealogy and scuba diving. She also loved to travel with her

husband Wayne visiting every US state, all the Canadian provinces, Mexico, Guatemala, Costa

Rico, Panama, Columbia, Ireland and several islands in the Caribbean.

Calling hours are Monday, April 15 from 5-7pm and April 16 from 10am to 11am prior to the

Memorial Service at 11am at the Jillson Funeral Home in Whitehall, New York, family burial

following at Our Lady of Angels Cemetery.

Online condolences may be made at www.jillsonfuneralhome.com

Comments

comments

Read more in this week's Times in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.