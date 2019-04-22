Obituary: Grace M. Heath

F ort Ann – Grace M. Heath, 80, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family on Friday, April 12, 2019.

Born on August 3, 1938 in Troy, N.Y. and raised by her adoptive parents, Ralph and Helena (Brod) Barringer.

For many years, Grace worked as a C.N.A. at the Indian River Nursing Home in Granville where the owner and patients appreciated her solid work ethic and great patient care.

Nearly 50 years ago, Grace married John Heath. Together they share a daughter, Tammy Hermance and her husband Jody of Granville. Having both been previously married, they blended families that include her children, Jay Rescott and his companion Shannon DeKalb of Granville, Jody Severence and her husband Lloyd of Florida, and Jeff and Tammy Rescott of Granville.

John Added his 5 boys, Rodney and Kim of N.C., Randy and Doreen of Johnsburg, Reggie and Sandy of Glen Lake, Rusty and Jody of Hartford and Richard and Beth Welch of Fort Ann. With 9 children, there are many, many grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. Grace was also survived by a brother, Joe Pfieffer and his wife Joan Arizona and a sister, Lana Lanese and her husband Al of Albany.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a brother, George Pfieffer.

Family was the most important thing to Grace and felt blessed to have such a large one. She was lucky to see many of her grandkids almost daily.

Grace had been a member of the Whitehall Elks Club and the Flying Farmers of America.

Grace enjoyed camping at Lake St. Catherine or taking the helm of the motorhome and leading off on an adventure. An annual trip to Daytona for the 500 started in the days when they stayed in the same motel as many drivers. Over time, much like the cup drivers, they began making the trip in the motorhome.

In her “slow” times, she loved maintaining her gardens and sewing. A true seamstress, she could create “Fairy Tale Like” gowns or simply replace a button.

A Funeral Service was held at 6:00pm on Monday, April 15 at the Robert M. King Funeral Home, 23 Church Street, Granville led by Pastor Richard St. Jock. Friends called at the funeral home from 4:00pm until 5:45.

