April 23, 2019

Obituary: Leo A. Dewey Jr.

Leo A Dewey Jr “Duffer” of Hampton NY passed peacefully on April 15th surrounded by his family and friends. 

He was born September 28th 1947 to Leo and Marion (Lunt) Dewey of Hampton NY.

Leo graduated from Whitehall High School in 1965. Following graduation he enlisted in the United States Air Force completing his basic training at Lackland Air Force Base. He was stationed at Sheppard AFB until April of 1966 when he was sent to the Phillipines. 

Upon completing his tour of duty he returned to his hometown of Whitehall NY. He was a Whitehall Police Officer for a short time before taking a position with D&H Railroad. After many years he retired to pursue his passion and many talents. He restored and repaired antique music boxes, built cars, airplanes, his own log cabin and numerous other projects. He was a true artist and there wasn’t anything he couldn’t do with a simple vision. He was known for his love of all animals and rescued many throughout the community. 

Leo was predeceased by his father Leo Dewey Sr,  a brother David, and his special little grandniece Olivia Jean Clark.

He leaves behind his mother Marion of Hampton NY,a sister Joyce (Gary) Corsi of Braintree VT, a sister Pamela and his “bro” John Braun of Bomoseen VT; a very special friend who he considered a son, Wayne Johnson and his wife Tina of Hampton NY; his much loved nieces and nephews; his many friends he called family. 

At his request there will be no services but a Celebration of Life scheduled at a later date for friends and family. 

He would love for any contributions to be made in his name to your local Humane Society or The Cat House on the Kings, Feline Rescue at 7120 South Kings River Road, Parlier, CA 93648

 

 

 

Comments

comments

Read more in this week's Times in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.

About Krystle Morey

View all posts by Krystle Morey
April 23, 2019

Obituary: Leo A. Dewey Jr.

Dewey Leo obit

Leo A Dewey Jr “Duffer” of Hampton NY passed peacefully on April 15th surrounded by his family and friends.  He […]

April 22, 2019

Obituary: Grace M. Heath

Grace Heath obit Picture

Fort Ann – Grace M. Heath, 80, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family on Friday, April 12, 2019. […]

April 19, 2019

Meals on Wheels – Driver positions

meals

Full-time and part-time driver positions available. Go to ontheplatecareers.com to apply.

April 19, 2019

Lakes Classifieds – 04/19/19

Lakes Class 4-19-19.pdf-web.pdf
April 19, 2019

North Country Freepress – 04/19/19

FreePress_4_19_19.pdf-web.pdf
April 18, 2019

Classifieds 04/18/19

Classifides 4_17_19.pdf-web.pdf
April 18, 2019

518 Wheels – 04/18/19

518 Wheels 4_19_19.pdf-web.pdf
April 15, 2019

Obituary: Robert “Bob” Henry Poucher

Robert Poucher obit photo

Robert “Bob” Henry Poucher, 87, of Morehead City, passed away Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Carteret Health Care. His funeral […]

April 15, 2019

Obituary: Carol Anne (Manell) Senecal

Carol Senecal obit with photo

Whitehall-Carol Anne (Manell) Senecal, 85 of Whitehall New York passed away at her home in Whitehall on April 11, 2019. […]

April 12, 2019

Lakes Region Freepress – 04/12/19

Lakes_4-12-19.pdf-web.pdf
April 12, 2019

Lakes Classifieds – 04/12/19

Lakes Class 4-12-19.pdf-web.pdf
April 12, 2019

North Country Freepress – 04/12/19

FreePress_4_12_19.pdf-web.pdf