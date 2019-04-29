Obituary: Judy M. Dockum

Judy M. Docku m, 77, a lifelong resident of Whitehall, went into the arms of the Lord on April 26, 2019 at Glens Falls Hospital following a long illness, with her beloved family at her side.

Born, August 28, 1941, she was the daughter of Walter and Helen Greenwood.

She graduated from Whitehall High School in 1959. She was employed at General Electric in Fort Edward for 30 years before retiring in 1997.

She married the love of her life, Charley, on August 11, 2001. They loved their time together attending church services on Sundays and spending time outdoors. One of her favorite past times included going camping with her church family and making donuts for everyone. She especially loved time outside spent with her granddog, Jaeger.

Judy was an avid sports fan, always on the sidelines of any sporting events, supporting her children, grandchildren and extended family.

She was a member of the Athletic Association, Charity Club, Order of the Eastern Star and spent many years teaching Sunday school.

Besides her parents, she is -deceased by her brother, Skip Greenwood.

Judy is survived by her husband, Charley, two children Susan (Kevin) Gebo and Kevin Parrott, three stepchildren, Jackie Dockum, Chuck (Sherri) Dockum and Scott (Heidi) Dockum, two brothers Walter (Nancy) Greenwood and Jim (Michelle) Greenwood and two sisters-in-law, Patricia Greenwood and Carol (Bruce) Angus.

Also left to cherish her memory are her grandchildren, Rachel (Michael), Rebecca (Andres), Jeremy (Kaley), Grant (Megan), Elizabeth, Connor, Evan, Maddison and Miranda and 4 great granddaughters, several cousins, nieces, nephews and special friends.

Friends may call from 10:00 a.m. to Noon on Wednesday, May 1st at Truthville Baptist Church, 39 County Route 12A, North Granville, New York 12854, with a Christian service to follow, Pastor Kevin Gebo officiating. Internment will take place in Greenmount Cemetery following the funeral.

There will be a celebration of life immediately following internment at the Whitehall Athletic Club.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Truthville Christian Academy in Memory of Judy Dockum, 39 County Route 12A, North Granville, New York 12854.

The family would like to express their gratitude to the doctors and staff of Tower 3 at Glens Falls Hospital for their love and care of Judy during her time there.

Arrangements are under the care of the Jillson Funeral Home, Inc. 46 Williams Street, Whitehall, NY 12887

