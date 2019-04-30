Obituary: Alexander Tarasovich

W ells, Vermont – Alexander “Ty” Tarasovich, age 92, passed away peacefully at Rutland Regional Medical Center on April 29, 2019. He was a class act and special man that will be remembered fondly by all.

Ty was born o n August 1, 1926 in Ambridge, PA the son of the late John and Helen (Pirhalla) Tarasovich.

Ty graduated from Granville High School and was a graduate of Bryant College in Rhode Island. He was a recruiter for IBM. This enabled him to travel extensively and meet with young people and discuss the potential of a future for them with the tech giant. Ty was able to retire at age 65. He took immense pleasure in being retired for more years than he worked.

Ty was a member of the “greatest generation”. He was a proud veteran of the US Army serving during World War II.

He married Marjorie West thirty-six happy years ago. Together they shared a wonderful life. They were an amazing complement to each other.

Ty was a past member of the BPOE in Rutland #345. He was a member of the Granville American Legion Post #1430 and the Falvey Fringi VFW Post # 1653 in Granville.

He had many enjoyments in his retired years. He was an avid golfer and a pool shark. He bowled with Marge in a couple’s leagues. Ty loved going to Saratoga flat track in the summer months with several of his dear friends. He was an avid sports fan. For Marge, he tolerated the Red Sox, deep in his heart, he was a Yankee fan, and she loved him anyway.

Ty was a past lister for the Town of Wells. He also delivered Meals on Wheels for a time. Thankfully the meals could be lunch or dinner, because Ty took the time to visit with each delivery. He was a kind and caring person who loved interacting with the recipients of the meals, and they looked forward to his visits as well.

Ty was predeceased by his parents, and six siblings: Michael, Helen, John, Nicholas, Steven, and Joseph. Survivors are his wife Marjorie and her three children who he loved as his own: Rodney Eastman (Gail) of North Granville, Rebecca Dittmeier (Stewart) of Wells, and Eric Darius of California. He was blessed to share five grandchildren: Kevin Eastman (Nikki) of North Granville, Garrett Eastman (Lauren) of Greenwich, Heather Thomas of Wells, Joshua Thomas of Saratoga and Brittany Silvestri (Frank) of Guilderland; and five great grandchildren: Chase, Jayden, and Russell Eastman, Alice Redouin, and Lila Silvestri. Each was thankful to be the recipient of Ty’s gentle encouragement, and direction to guide them through life’s lessons. He is also survived by a sister Mary Degirolomo as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins. Toby, Ty’s canine friend is still at home missing him and he was predeceased by Abby.

A funeral service will be held at 1PM on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at the Robert M King Funeral Home, 23 Church St., Granville, NY. Friends may call from 11 -1. Burial will be at a later date at the Gerald B H Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville, NY.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Granville Rescue Squad in his memory, POB 153, Granville, NY.

