Obituary: Lucretia S. Pacyna

G ranville, NY – Lucretia Seferlis Pacyna passed away on May 3, 2019 at Glens Falls Hospital.

Lucretia was born on September 24, 1928 in Granville, the daughter of Harry and Pauline (Sertopoulous) Seferlis.

Lucretia was a graduate of Granville High School and Mildred-Elly Secretarial School in Albany. She and her husband Jack acquired Harry’s Restaurant from her parents and ran it for 39 years. She was famous for her pies and fresh home cooking. Lucretia contributed greatly to the life of Granville and especially to her church. She was an active member of the Assembly of God Church in Granville, leading home bible study groups.

She was predeceased by her parents, her husband of 54 years, John “Jack” Pacyna, a son John S. Pacyna and a daughter Catherine A. Oliver. She is survived by her son-in-law Greg Oliver and grandson Zachary Oliver, as well as a niece Georgia “Gigi” Covino Brown (Neal) of Fairfax, VA and a nephew Christopher Covino of Glens Falls.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, May 6, 2019 at 10 AM at the Granville Baptist Church with the Rev. William Steinmetz presiding.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Robert M King Funeral Home, Granville, NY.

Comments

comments

Read more in this week's Sentinel in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.