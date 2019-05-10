Granville Town Wide sale is May 18. Let us help you get the word out.

Comments
Read more in this week's Sentinel in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.
NASHUA – Patricia “Pat” Elwell Hafley, 88, a long time resident of Nashua passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on […]
Ida F. Moore Smith-Eden, 83, of Unadilla passed away Thursday, April 18, 2019 at home. She was born April 23, […]
Granville, NY – Lucretia Seferlis Pacyna passed away on May 3, 2019 at Glens Falls Hospital. Lucretia was born on […]