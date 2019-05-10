Lakes Classifieds – 05/10/19

May 10, 2019

Obituary: Patricia “Pat” Elwell Hafley

NASHUA – Patricia “Pat” Elwell Hafley, 88, a long time resident of Nashua passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on […]

May 10, 2019

Granville Town Wide sale is May 18. Let us help you get the word out.

May 10, 2019

May 10, 2019

May 9, 2019

May 9, 2019

May 8, 2019

Obituary: Ida F. Moore Smith-Eden

Ida F. Moore Smith-Eden, 83, of Unadilla passed away Thursday, April 18, 2019 at home. She was born April 23, […]

May 3, 2019

Obituary: Lucretia S. Pacyna

Granville, NY – Lucretia Seferlis Pacyna passed away on May 3, 2019 at Glens Falls Hospital. Lucretia was born on […]

May 3, 2019

May 3, 2019

May 3, 2019

May 2, 2019

