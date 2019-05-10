Obituary: Patricia “Pat” Elwell Hafley

N ASHUA – Patricia “Pat” Elwell Hafley, 88, a long time resident of Nashua passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at the Merrimack Community Hospice House after a sudden illness.

Born on January 15, 1931, in Granville, NY, she graduated from Granville High School. She received her BA in Education from Plattsburgh State University. Patricia was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 50 years, Herbert Hafley Jr.

Patricia taught elementary school in Delmar, NY in the 1950s. She devoted her life to her husband, children, and volunteer activities. She was a 37-year member of the Good Cheer Society serving in many capacities including president. She also volunteered for Home, Health, and Hospice and was a longtime active parishioner of The Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd in Nashua, NH, serving as a member of the Altar Guild for 40 years.

She was a leader in the Cub Scouts and Girl Scouts and also contributed her time and efforts to the Nashua YMCA Swim Team in the 1970s as secretary/treasurer.

Patricia loved to travel with her husband, Herbert, traveling extensively throughout North America and Europe. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends at her summer home on Lake Winnipesaukee.

In her free time, she enjoyed sewing and was an avid reader; reading 2-3 books a week. She enjoyed playing cards with her bridge group. She took pride in the way she presented herself with grace and had impeccable manners.

Patricia was a devoted mother to her children. Her home was always open, embracing many other children as a nurturing mother figure.

Pat is survived by daughters and son-in-law Karen and Steven Brown, Debra and Allan Alcox, son and daughter-in-law Herbert (Bert) and Lisa Hafley. Her 8 grandchildren also survive her: Jennifer Brown Murdock, Dr. Benjamin Brown, Brianna Alcox Christian, Anthony, Erik, Julia Alcox, Sarah Hafley Cooksey and Samantha Hafley. She recently was blessed with two great-grandchildren: Jax Brown and Isaac Christian. She leaves a dear friend Margaret (Peg) Wehner. We are grateful to neighbors Mitchell and Jodi Tilbury who were instrumental in her living independently in her house of 50 years.

In memory of Patricia Hafley donations can be sent to Home Health and Hospice c/o Development, 7 Executive Park Dr., Merrimack, NH 03054.

Services were held May 9 at 11:00 am at the Church of Good Shepard with burial immediately following.

