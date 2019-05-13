Obituary: Kenneth “Muggins” McKee

K enneth “Muggins” McKee, 81, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018, at the Slate Valley Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing in North Granville, New York.

Kenneth was born July 28, 1937, in Whitehall, New York, the son of the late Janette (Greenwood) McKee and Vernon McKee. He graduated from Whitehall High School in the Class of 1955. After high school Ken secured a job with the U.S. Postal Service, where he worked for more than 33 years at the Whitehall location and for three years as postmaster for the North Granville post office.

Kenneth spent 38 years as part of the Naval Reserve Force as a Seabee, the builders in the Navy. His crew built the gazebo in Whitehall’s waterfront park. During his time in the reserves he was able to see many parts of the world. He spent time in Spain, Cuba, Mississippi, North Carolina and traveled through the Panama Canal, bringing back stories of his adventures to share.

He was a former member of the BPO Elks, Masons and American Legion. He was a social man and was involved in many community projects. In 1975 he painted all of the gold leaf and the altar for Notre Dame Church in Whitehall.

Kenneth is survived by his loving wife Beverly A. McKee of Whitehall; sons Kenneth J. McKee, since deceased on Feb. 11, 2019 (Tracy) and Kevin P. McKee (Linda); daughters Joyce A Maroun (Arthur), Rebecca J. Rocque (Matthew) and Florence L. Bourgeios (William); and grandchildren Joseph, Cynthia, Amy, Julia, Savannah and Brielle.

Kenneth was a great family man and loving father, never losing an opportunity to be part of his family’s life. He taught all of his children his passion for crafts and artwork, gardening, nature hikes, exploring new places and how to drive. His family and friends will always remember him as a simple man, enjoying what the world would offer him and never complaining.

The family would like to express its gratitude to the staff at the Slate Valley Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing for all the wonderful, compassionate care they bestowed upon Kenneth during his time there.

A graveside memorial service will be held on Tuesday, May 21, at 1:30 p.m. at the Greenmount Cemetery. Fellowship and refreshments following the service will be held at The Tavern at Lock 12 Marina in Whitehall.

Arrangements are under the care of the Jillson Funeral Home Inc., Whitehall, New York. Online condolences may be made at www.jillsonfuneralhome.com.

Comments

comments

Read more in this week's Times in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.