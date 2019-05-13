Obituary: Leslie A. Gordon

W hitehall- Leslie A. Gordon (Les) 87, passed away unexpectedly on May 12, 2019, at the Slate Valley Center in Granville, NY. Calling hours will be from 4:00 pm-7pm on Thursday May 16. 2019 at the Jillson Funeral Home, Inc. 46 Williams Street, Whitehall, NY 12887. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00am on Friday May 17, at the Our Lady of Hope Roman Catholic Church in Whitehall. Committal Service will follow in the Our Lady of Angels Cemetery. A full obituary will appear in next weeks Whitehall Times.

