Obituary: Marguerite Ross

W hitehall- Marguerite Ross, a lifetime resident of Whitehall, passed away at the Slate Valley Nursing Center on November 28, 2018 after a brief illness, at the age of 100 years.

She is predeceased by her husband, Robert; one son, Don; daughter, Kaye, two grandsons, James and Lloyd.

Survivors include two sons, Ed of Whitehall; Bob (Sandy) Venice, FL; three grandchildren, Brian, Queensbury; Carla, Gansevoort; and Kevin, North Liberty, IN; one sister Tess of Albany.

A Committal Service for family members only will be held at 10:00am on Saturday May 18, 2019 in the Greenmount Cemetery. A Memorial Service open to the public, will be held at

11:00 am the same day at the Whitehall United Methodist Church, with the Pastor Daniel Thompson officiating.

Arrangements are under the care of the Jillson Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.jillsonfuneralhome.com

Comments

comments

Read more in this week's Times in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.