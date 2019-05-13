May 13, 2019

Obituary: Marguerite Ross

W hitehall- Marguerite Ross, a lifetime resident of Whitehall, passed away at the Slate Valley Nursing Center on November 28, 2018 after a brief illness, at the age of 100 years.

She is predeceased by her husband, Robert; one son, Don; daughter, Kaye, two grandsons, James and Lloyd.

Survivors include two sons, Ed of Whitehall; Bob (Sandy)  Venice, FL; three grandchildren, Brian, Queensbury; Carla, Gansevoort; and Kevin, North Liberty, IN; one sister Tess of Albany.

A Committal Service for family members only will be held at 10:00am on Saturday May 18, 2019 in the Greenmount Cemetery.  A Memorial Service open to the public, will be held at

11:00 am the same day at the Whitehall United Methodist Church, with the Pastor Daniel Thompson officiating.

A Committal Service for family members only will be held at 10:00am on Saturday May 18, 2019 in the Greenmount Cemetery.  A Memorial Service open to the public, will be held at

 

