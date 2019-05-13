May 13, 2019

Poultney Town-wide is June 1st.

Call us at 518-642-1324 to get your sale advertised in our papers for this event.

May 13, 2019

Obituary: Leslie A. Gordon

Whitehall- Leslie A. Gordon (Les) 87, passed away unexpectedly on May 12, 2019, at the Slate Valley Center in Granville, […]

May 13, 2019

May 13, 2019

Obituary: Marguerite Ross

Marquerite Ross obit photo

Whitehall- Marguerite Ross, a lifetime resident of Whitehall, passed away at the Slate Valley Nursing Center on November 28, 2018 after […]

May 10, 2019

Obituary: Patricia “Pat” Elwell Hafley

Patricia Hafley obit photo

NASHUA – Patricia “Pat” Elwell Hafley, 88, a long time resident of Nashua passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on […]

May 10, 2019

North Country Freepress – 05/10/19

FreePress_5_10_19.pdf-web.pdf
May 10, 2019

Lakes Classifieds – 05/10/19

Lakes Class 5_10_19.pdf-web.pdf
May 10, 2019

Lakes Region Freepress – 05/10/19

Lakes_5_10_19.pdf-web.pdf
May 9, 2019

518 Wheels – 05/09/19

518 Wheels 5_10_19.pdf-web.pdf
May 9, 2019

Classifieds 05/09/19

Classifides 5_8_19.pdf-web.pdf
May 8, 2019

Obituary: Ida F. Moore Smith-Eden

Ida F. Moore Smith-Eden, 83, of Unadilla passed away Thursday, April 18, 2019 at home. She was born April 23, […]

May 3, 2019

Obituary: Lucretia S. Pacyna

Granville, NY – Lucretia Seferlis Pacyna passed away on May 3, 2019 at Glens Falls Hospital. Lucretia was born on […]

May 3, 2019

Lakes Region Freepress – 05/03/19

Lakes 5-3-19.pdf-web.pdf