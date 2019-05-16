May 16, 2019

Classifieds 05/16/19

Comments

comments

About Manchester Newspapers

View all posts by Manchester Newspapers
May 16, 2019

518 Wheels – 05/16/19

518 Wheels 5_17_19.pdf-web.pdf
May 15, 2019

Granville Town-wide sales this weekend.

Check out our Facebook page for driving directions to Granville area yard sales this weekend and page 11 in this […]

May 13, 2019

Obituary: Kenneth “Muggins” McKee

Kenneth “Muggins” McKee, 81, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018, at the Slate Valley Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing […]

May 13, 2019

Obituary: Leslie A. Gordon

Leslie Gordon obit photo

Whitehall-Leslie A. Gordon (Les) went into the arms of the lord unexpectedly on May 12, 2019 at Slate Valley Center […]

May 13, 2019

Poultney Town-wide is June 1st.

Call us at 518-642-1324 to get your sale advertised in our papers for this event.

May 13, 2019

Obituary: Marguerite Ross

Marquerite Ross obit photo

Whitehall- Marguerite Ross, a lifetime resident of Whitehall, passed away at the Slate Valley Nursing Center on November 28, 2018 after […]

May 10, 2019

Obituary: Patricia “Pat” Elwell Hafley

Patricia Hafley obit photo

NASHUA – Patricia “Pat” Elwell Hafley, 88, a long time resident of Nashua passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on […]

May 10, 2019

Granville Town Wide sale is May 18. Let us help you get the word out.

garage sale

Call our office today 518-642-1234 before 3pm to get your yard sale listed for this weekend’s big event.

May 10, 2019

North Country Freepress – 05/10/19

FreePress_5_10_19.pdf-web.pdf
May 10, 2019

Lakes Classifieds – 05/10/19

Lakes Class 5_10_19.pdf-web.pdf
May 10, 2019

Lakes Region Freepress – 05/10/19

Lakes_5_10_19.pdf-web.pdf
May 9, 2019

518 Wheels – 05/09/19

518 Wheels 5_10_19.pdf-web.pdf