May 20, 2019

Obituary: Daniel J. Butchino

W hitehall, N.Y. –  Daniel J. Butchino, 53, passed away on February 19, 2019 the Glens Falls Hospital following a brief illness with cancer with his companion, Stacy Smith by his side.

He was born on September 7, 1965 in Whitehall, N.Y., the son of Harold J. Butchino and Patricia E. (Wallace) Butchino.

Daniel was employed for many area farms throughout his career and was employed for the Thomas Farm in Middle Granville prior to his death.

Daniel had an amazing ability as a mechanic working on and fixing vehicles, motorcycles and 4 wheelers.  His passion was viewing and working on classical cars.  He enjoyed going to the Washington County Fair each year and made sure to include the tractor pulls.

His most enjoyable time was spending time with his longtime companion Stacy Smith and his 4 grandchildren.

He is survived by his companion Stacy Smith of Whitehall, his daughter, Avaughn Butchino of Queensbury, his son, Joseph Plante of Queensbury, his grandchildren, Johnathan Morring, Jr. and Alexander Morring, Isabelle Morring and Lucien Squicciarini. He is also survived by his two brothers, Michael Butchino and Pete Butchino, one sister, Lourie Butchino and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Graveside Services will be held on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Our Lady of Angels Cemetery, Whitehall with Rev. Jerry McKinney, pastor of the Granville Congregational Church officiating.

The family suggests that memorial contributions in Daniel’s memory be sent to the American Cancer Society, 959 U.S. Route 9, Queensbury, N.Y. 12804

To leave an online condolence, please visit our website at angiolillofuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Michael G. Angiolillo Funeral Home, 210 Broadway, Whitehall, N.Y.  12887

