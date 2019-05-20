Obituary: Margaret P. Fennell

M argar et (Peggy) Pauquette Fennell passed away at home on Friday May 17, 2019 with her loving family by her side.

She was born on January 13, 1935 in Granville, NY, the daughter of the late L. Henry and Catherine (Nealon) Pauquette. She was a loving and dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and friend.

Margaret was a lifelong resident of Granville, NY and worked as a teacher’s assistant in Special Education as well as hostess at the Fairhaven Inn. She had an innate gift for interior design which coincided with her elegance and flair for fashion.

Margaret was predeceased by her husband, Thomas J. Fennell and daughter Leah Ellen Fennell. She is survived by her daughters, Jean P. Mason, Julie K. Balick, Lynn M. Fennell and Bridget Fennell, five grandchildren, Shannon R. Mason, Fred N. Mason IV, Mikhael Balick (Laura) Nastassja Coppers (Anthony) and Alexandre Fennell, seven great grandchildren; Trey Mason, Bentley Dahm, Harper and Ryker Martelle, Chloe Coppers, Charlotte Coppers, and Laia Balick. Also surviving her are her siblings, Pauline (Cosimo) Grottoli and Joseph (Betty) Pauquette.

The family would like to thank the Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Association and High Peaks Hospice as well as the Granville Family Health for the care and support provided during this time.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11a.m. on Wednesday, May 22 at S. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church, 23 Buckley Ave., Granville, NY with Father Joseph Arockiasamy presiding.

Friends may call Wednesday 10 to 10:55 a.m. at Saint Mary’s Church with mass following at 11am. Burial will be private Thursday at Mt. Carmel Cemetary.

In lieu of flowers, the family wishes contributions be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or High Peaks Hospice

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Robert M. King Funeral Home, 23 Church St., Granville.

