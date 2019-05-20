May 20, 2019

Obituary: Margaret P. Fennell

M argaret (Peggy) Pauquette Fennell passed away at home on Friday May 17, 2019 with her loving family by her side.

She was born on January 13, 1935 in Granville, NY, the daughter of the late L. Henry and Catherine (Nealon) Pauquette.  She was a loving and dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and friend.

Margaret was a lifelong resident of Granville, NY and worked as a teacher’s assistant in Special Education as well as hostess at the Fairhaven Inn.  She had an innate gift for interior design which coincided with her elegance and flair for fashion.

Margaret was predeceased by her husband, Thomas J. Fennell and daughter Leah Ellen Fennell.  She is survived by her daughters, Jean P. Mason, Julie K. Balick, Lynn M. Fennell and Bridget Fennell, five   grandchildren, Shannon R. Mason, Fred N. Mason IV, Mikhael Balick (Laura) Nastassja Coppers (Anthony) and Alexandre Fennell, seven great grandchildren; Trey Mason, Bentley Dahm, Harper and Ryker Martelle, Chloe Coppers, Charlotte Coppers, and Laia Balick.  Also surviving her are her siblings, Pauline (Cosimo) Grottoli and Joseph (Betty) Pauquette.

The family would like to thank the Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Association and High Peaks Hospice as well as the Granville Family Health for the care and support provided during this time.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11a.m. on Wednesday, May 22 at S. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church, 23 Buckley Ave., Granville, NY with Father Joseph Arockiasamy presiding.

Friends may call Wednesday 10 to 10:55 a.m. at Saint Mary’s Church with mass following at 11am. Burial will be private Thursday at Mt. Carmel Cemetary.

In lieu of flowers, the family wishes contributions be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or High Peaks Hospice

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Robert M. King Funeral Home, 23 Church St., Granville.

 

Comments

comments

Read more in this week's Sentinel in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.

About User

View all posts by User
May 20, 2019

Obituary: Daniel J. Butchino

Daniel J. Butchino obit photo

Whitehall, N.Y. –  Daniel J. Butchino, 53, passed away on February 19, 2019 the Glens Falls Hospital following a brief […]

May 20, 2019

Obituary: Margaret P. Fennell

Margaret Fennell obit photo

Margaret (Peggy) Pauquette Fennell passed away at home on Friday May 17, 2019 with her loving family by her side. […]

May 17, 2019

Lakes Region Freepress – 05/17/19

lakes_5_17_19.pdf-web.pdf
May 17, 2019

Lakes Classifieds – 05/17/19

lakes class 5_17_19.pdf-web.pdf
May 16, 2019

Classifieds 05/16/19

Classifides 5_15_19.pdf-web.pdf
May 16, 2019

518 Wheels – 05/16/19

518 Wheels 5_17_19.pdf-web.pdf
May 15, 2019

Granville Town-wide sales this weekend.

Check out our Facebook page for driving directions to Granville area yard sales this weekend and page 11 in this […]

May 13, 2019

Obituary: Kenneth “Muggins” McKee

Kenneth “Muggins” McKee, 81, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018, at the Slate Valley Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing […]

May 13, 2019

Obituary: Leslie A. Gordon

Leslie Gordon obit photo

Whitehall-Leslie A. Gordon (Les) went into the arms of the lord unexpectedly on May 12, 2019 at Slate Valley Center […]

May 13, 2019

Poultney Town-wide is June 1st.

Call us at 518-642-1324 to get your sale advertised in our papers for this event.

May 13, 2019

Obituary: Marguerite Ross

Marquerite Ross obit photo

Whitehall- Marguerite Ross, a lifetime resident of Whitehall, passed away at the Slate Valley Nursing Center on November 28, 2018 after […]

May 10, 2019

Obituary: Patricia “Pat” Elwell Hafley

Patricia Hafley obit photo

NASHUA – Patricia “Pat” Elwell Hafley, 88, a long time resident of Nashua passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on […]