Obituary: Carolyn Patricia Thomas

G RANVILLE — Carolyn Patricia Thomas, 66, passed away on May 17, 2019 at Glens Falls Hospital, following a long illness. After 44 short but wonderful years of marriage to John Thomas, the Good Lord saw fit to call her home on their anniversary. He will wait patiently until it is his time to be reunited with her again.

Carolyn was born on June 8, 1952 in Glens Falls, the oldest child of Ashley and Julia (Barney) Meade.

She attend ed school in Hudson Falls and Granville, graduating from Granville Central Schools in 1970. She attended Oneonta State College, studying teaching. During the summers, she worked at Skye Farm Camps as a counselor and at the camp store making “bug juice” for the campers.

Carolyn was employed in Argyle at the Mallinckrodt for a few years, before joining the team at Washington County Social Services, first in Granville then Fort Edward. She started as an interviewer, then caseworker, and retiring on June 29, 2007 as a Medicaid trainer and supervisor 32 years later.

She was a devoted wife, friend, soulmate, sister, mother and daughter who always put others before herself. She was always there for her family, in any situation.

Carolyn enjoyed many hobbies and interests. She loved her garden and flowers. She enjoyed crafts and all holidays, most especially Christmas. Carolyn had a voracious appetite for anything to do with the Civil War and Abraham Lincoln. She had a special affection for Gunsmoke and James Arness television shows. Together she and John were season ticket holders for every team that played hockey at the Glens Falls Civic Center/Cool Insuring Arena. They also enjoyed attending Green Jacket Football games at East Field, and the Adirondack Balloon Festival. Carolyn loved music, and if not playing some of her favorite CD’s, she could be heard humming to some of her favorite tunes on WCKM radio.

Carolyn enjoyed vacationing. As soon as a destination was determined, she spent the next few months researching the area an

d all it had to offer. Two of her favorites were Hampton Beach (playing ski-ball) and Alexandria Bay. She loved watching the freighters from all over the world. Dinner at Beefers Restaurant was on the agenda, as well as a tour of Boldt Castle. She loved going fishing there to catch what she called “real fish” (meaning not shiners or sunfish). Other destinations she enjoyed were Disney World and Gettysburg.

Carolyn was predeceased by her mother, Julia Meade; stepmother, Irene Hollister; father-in-law, Chauncey Thomas; and grandparents.

Left to cherish her memory is her devoted husband, John; her son, Richard and his wife, Leah, of Salem; her daughter, Sara Beth of Waterford; her father, Ashley Meade of Granville; siblings, Liz Truso (Chris) of Granville, Julie Meade of Granville, Jeanette Meade of Saginaw, Texas, Charles (Kim), Matthew and Joseph, all of Granville. Her extended family includes her mother-in-law, Marjorie Thomas of Granville; as well as sisters-in-law, Donna Tessier of White Water, Colorado and Patricia Osborne of Granville. She will also be loved and missed by many nieces and nephews.

Her family would like to extend their deepest thanks to the staff of 4W at Glens Falls Hospital for the excellent care and professionalism shown to Carolyn during her stays at their facility. They would also like to acknowledge and thank caregivers, Colleen Peck, Kristina Wilson, Melissa Morey, Lisa Lamarre, Patricia Briggs and Joann Jansson for all their compassion and care throughout Carolyn’s illness. Also, to her sisters, Liz and Julie, who started the caregiving journey for Carolyn.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 24, at Robert M. King Funeral Home, 23 Church St., Granville. Friends may call from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, May 23, at the funeral home.

Donations may be made in Carolyn’s memory to the Haynes House of Hope, 7187 NY-149, Granville, NY 12832; or to a children’s museum of one’s choice.

