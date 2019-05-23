Obituary: Kathleen M. Laiacona

W hitehall-“Surrounded by family on May 22nd, 2019 at approximately 11:15 am, Kathleen M. Laiacona (McPhee) left this world to meet her lord and savior. Predeceased by her brother Butch McPhee, father and mother John and Shirley McPhee. Survived by her were; husband Arthur Laiacona, her sons Nate (Dana) Gebo, Ryan (Emily) Gebo, grandchildren Mia, Scotland and John; sisters Lisa (Rick) Fleury, Lori (Kenny) McPhee, nieces and nephews; Michael (Julie) McPhee, Angie (Cliff) Smith, Andrew Fleury, Erin Fleury, Shannon (Eric) Wilbur, Derek (Ashl ey) Gordon, and many great nieces and nephews.

Kathy (Kat) was a hard, proud worker. Working at G.E. (F.E.), Verizon, Indian River, ARC and Angio Dynamics. Some of her favorite activities over the years were camping, cheering on Whitehall sports and enjoying her friends at the Fraternal Order of Eagles Club 3907 Fair Haven, VT. Born September 1, 1960, she grew up on Champlain Ave in Whitehall, where friends and family spent the warm summer days around the family pool.

A benefit will be held at the FOE Club 3907 Fair Haven, VT on Saturday May 25, 2019 starting at 11am. Eagles Riders escort and memorial service at Our Lady of Angels cemetery on July 6, 2019 at approximately 1pm. Following services a celebration of life will be held at the Eagles Club in Fair Haven, VT. “

Arrangements are under the care of the Jillson Funeral Home Inc., 46 Williams street, Whitehall, NY 12887.

