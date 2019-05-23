Obituary: Nancy L. Rogoza

G ranville, NY – Nancy Lee Rogoza, age 59, passed away on May 22, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Nancy was born on August 18, 1959 in Plattsburgh, NY the daughter of the late Robert and Shirley (Hemingway) Arquette.

She was a proud graduate of the New York State Department of Corrections Academy in 1982 and worked as a Corrections officer at Great Meadow Correctional facility in Comstock. She retired in 2007 after 25 years of service.

In her retirement years she was able to spend time gardening and crocheting. Her favorite moments were those spent with her loving husband, her children and grandchildren.

Nancy was predeceased by her parents. Left to cherish her memory is her husband William M. Rogoza along with her four children: Renee Miner of Phoenix, AZ, Mindy Fletcher of Rotterdam, NY, Anna Cunningham (Tom) of New Windsor, NY and William Rogoza, Jr of Granville. She was blessed with eight grandchildren.

Her funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Robert M King Funeral Home in Granville, NY. Online condolences may be made to www.robertmkingfuneralhome.com.

