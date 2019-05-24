May 24, 2019

Obituary: Margaret “Jo” Morris

Granville, NY – Margaret “Jo” Morris passed away quietly at The Pines of Glens Falls Nursing and Rehabilitation after a […]

Lakes Classifieds – 05/24/19

Lakes Region Freepress – 05/24/19

North Country Freepress – 05/24/19

Obituary: Kathleen M. Laiacona

Whitehall-“Surrounded by family on May 22nd, 2019 at approximately 11:15 am, Kathleen M. Laiacona (McPhee) left this world to meet her […]

Classifieds 05/23/19

518 Wheels – 05/23/19

Obituary: Carolyn Patricia Thomas

GRANVILLE — Carolyn Patricia Thomas, 66, passed away on May 17, 2019 at Glens Falls Hospital, following a long illness. […]

Obituary: Daniel J. Butchino

Whitehall, N.Y. –  Daniel J. Butchino, 53, passed away on February 19, 2019 the Glens Falls Hospital following a brief […]

Obituary: Margaret P. Fennell

Margaret (Peggy) Pauquette Fennell passed away at home on Friday May 17, 2019 with her loving family by her side. […]

Lakes Region Freepress – 05/17/19

Lakes Classifieds – 05/17/19

