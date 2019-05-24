Obituary: Margaret “Jo” Morris

May 24, 2019

G ranville, NY – Margaret “Jo” Morris passed away quietly at The Pines of Glens Falls Nursing and Rehabilitation after a long illness.

Jo was born on November 27, 1935 in Brooklyn, New York the daughter of Roland and Mary (Skirven) Gordy.

During her childhood her family moved to Granville. She married Asa J Morris and began her journey as a military wife and mother that took her all over the world. During that adventure she gave birth to ten children. Jo was an amazing mother, always  attended their school and sporting events. Her family will always remember how special she made the holidays with baking, sewing and crafts. These will be memories that are never forgotten. She liked  to reminisce with them about her beginnings in Brooklyn, which were always special to her, and her early years in Granville.

After her children were grown, she decided to follow her own path and went to Johnson School of Art in Vermont where she had the pleasure of meeting and learning from some amazing artists and became one herself. Her love of learning led her to continue her education. She received a Bachelor’s degree in both Psychology and English from the University of Vermont at the age of 73.

Jo was an avid reader, content to read most anything. Her favorite topics were World War II and Winston Churchill. Jo felt most at home and filled with peace in a library or a bookstore. She also enjoyed gardening, going for walks, feeding her crows and loved going for rides with her family.

She had a warm smile and playful smirk. Jo was extremely easy to talk to, and therefore was the recipient of many family secrets.

Left to cherish her memory are her children: Joanne & Ron Ferguson, Jennifer and Thomas Ezzell, James Morris, Jack Morris, Anthony Morris, Justin Morris, Paul Morris (Lisa Wells), Andy Morris (Mary Samuelson), Barry and Amber Morris and Noah and Becky Morris. She was blessed with 13 grandchildren: Mary Jo Sabo, Thomas Ezzell Jr., Jack Ezzell, Asa Morris, Lisette Corlew, Destinie Morris, Mitchell Morris, Bobbie Rae Taber, Raymond Morris, Dillon Morris, Deven Morris, Shelby Morris and Kevin Morris as well as 17 great grandchildren and one great great grandchild. She is also survived by her sister Virginia Lee and her former husband and father of her children, Asa J. Morris.

She will be greatly missed, never forgotten and always loved.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Robert M King Funeral Home, 23 Church St., Granville.



