Obituary: Elsie Mae (Priest) McGraw

G ranville, NY – Elsie Mae (Priest) McGraw, age 88, passed through heaven’s gates May 26, 2019 at her home, while being cared for by her loving family.

Elsie was born on May 12, 1931 in Granville, the daughter of the late Louis and Anna (Williams) Priest.

Though she was Mrs. McGraw to the world, she was best known as Mom or Gram. Her home was her comfort place. All were welcome there. She loved flowers, cards, pictures and having a cup of coffee or tea with anyone who stopped to visit. But easily, her greatest love was her children and their children.

Elsie was the proverbial “party girl”. She was always planning parties and family gatherings. Her favorite being an Easter party which not only was for her family, but any children who wanted to attend. She and her husband always had a vegetable garden which she loved tending. Her girls always left the house for church or school with their hair braided. Not a hobby but a necessity, laundry with fourteen children was never ending. She did always enjoy a good game of horseshoes and joined in the baseball or whatever games her children were playing. She was a hands-on Mom who participated in any way she could in her children’s lives, including helping with homework.

Though she has her own baseball team (14 children) her favorite major league team was the Mets and always cheered for whomever was the underdog football team that year. Yes, she made bets with her family and frequently came out the winner.

Elsie was a two-star mom and a two-star gram with two sons and two grandsons who served in the military service.

She loved her country, her faith in God her husband and her children and children’s children.

Elsie will also be remembered for the care she provided to other family’s children, a sort of daycare. When you have fourteen you barely notice extras.

Elsie was predeceased by her parents, her siblings: Louis, Raymond, Jay, and Bill Priest, Peggy Bernard, Lorena Rogers and Shirley Wescott, her grandson Jimmer McGraw and her loving husband John. Survivors are her fourteen children: Margaret Lynn Jones and her companion Greg Squires of Argyle, Michael J. McGraw (Lorna) of Argyle, Patsy Bradway (Rocky) of North Creek, Rickey McGraw (Star) of Granville, David McGraw (Kathy) of Granville, Gerald W. McGraw (Melissa) of Rutland, James B. McGraw ( Diana) of Granville, Kathaleen Hoyt (Phil) of Granville, Janet McGraw and her companion George Bushee of Manchester, VT, Ann Hammond (Bill) of Granville, Jacquelin McGraw and her husband David Buck of W. Pawlet, Sharon Alkurabi of Saratoga, Douglas McGraw (Sandra) of Granville and Paula J. Mead (Rick) of Poultney, VT. She was blessed with 67 grandchildren: Eileen, Keith, Bob, Kim, Karen, Michele, Marlene, Greg, Rocky Jr., Jeremiah, Casey, Tonya, Christopher, Heather, Joshua, John Michael, Jess, Jimmer, Kelly, Laura, Joe, Ken, Janna, Gerry, Kerri, Shawn, Beth, Shannon, Scott, Kelly, Thomas, John Michael, Jess, Richard, Kristen, Stephenie, Philip, Christene, Misty, Rebecca, Shawn, Andrew, Molly, Rick, Kathleen, Cadence, Casandra, John Henry, Randi, Cara, Kyle, Doug, Amanda, Careen, Elsie, Ethan, Derick, Jessica, Eric, Nicole, Kerri, Dan, Jenny, Stacey, Leanne, Dennis, Shawn; 71 great grandchildren: Brenden, Zaidyn, Payton, Hunter, Logan, Brylie, Zackery, Samantha, Jordan, Breeann, Aislin, Noah, Brant, Audrey, Brittney, Amy, Brayden, Gavyn, Derek, Jake, Breanna, Cody, Savanna, Isabella, Jerry, Monica, Michele, Garrett, Logan, McKenna, Jace, Kylie, Wyatt, Ayden, Paige, Hailey, Alexis, Alyssa, Andrew, Caleb, Oliver, Kiara, Noah, Delilah, Dylan, David, Vanessa, Kaylie, Raelynn, Dawson, Devin, Mia, Ella, Jayden, Molli, Ashley, Taylor, Kalyn, Reagan, Anthonie, Korbin, Riley, Cody, Cassidy, Tom, Justin, Sammie, Sadie, Ava, Griffin, Eamon; 8 great grandchildren: Olivia, Jayla, Levi, Zayden, Xavier, Maddox, Elora, Kevin.

In addition to her own family, she treasured her extended family which became a part of her life when she married John.

The family would like to extend their sincere thanks to Kathy McGraw for all the love, compassion and caring shown to Elsie throughout her illness. She was always there when called on, and magically there even when she wasn’t called. She provided organization and support to the rest of the family members.

Elsie was honored to be asked to be a Godmother to one of the many children she babysat, and who referred to her as Gram. This was Steve and Diana Lee’s son. She loved Steve and thought of him as a son.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 1 PM at the Robert M King Funeral Home, 23 Church Street, Granville. Friends may call from 10 AM until the time of the service. Burial will follow at Mettowee Valley Cemetery in Granville.

Comments

comments

Read more in this week's Sentinel in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.