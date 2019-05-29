May 29, 2019

Obituary: Evelyn (Hatch) Hackett

A fter leading a very full life, Evelyn (Hatch) Hackett, 86, has joined many loved ones in eternal peace.  Born in Pittsford, Vermont on July, 21, 1932, Evelyn was the daughter of Howard and Beatrice (Wood) Hatch.

Evelyn spent her childhood on the family farm first in Clarendon, Vermont and later in North Pawlet, Vermont with her five siblings.  Her brothers William Hatch, Randall Hatch, and Robert Hatch predeceased her.  She is survived by her sister Gail (Jerry) Austin of West Pawlet, Vermont, and a brother, Gary Hatch.

A graduate of Granville High School, Evelyn later married and started her family in Massachusetts before returning to Granville, NY.  She lovingly raised, and is survived by, eight children; Michael Hackett of Lowell, MA, Steven (Dana) Hackett of Athens, NY, David Hackett of Lanexa, VA, Susan Hadeka of Middle Granville, NY, Pamela Hackett of Plymouth, N.H., Robert (Jill) Hackett of Middle Granville, NY, Lisa (Norm) Arnold of Brandon, VT and Mark Hackett of White River Junction, VT.  Evelyn was predeceased by an infant son, Joseph Hackett, and her granddaughter, Amanda Hackett.

A kind-hearted woman, Evelyn spent her life in service of others, including many years caring for elderly friends.  She adored her family and proudly shared the multitude of pictures that adorned her home of her 13 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and their families.  Evelyn never forgot a birthday or anniversary, making sure to send a card for each important event in the life of every family member and friend.  She was that kind of thoughtful, caring person who will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

In keeping with Evelyn’s life of service, the family has designated the Senior Shuttle, ℅ Village of Granville, PO Box 208, Granville, NY 12832 for memorial contributions.

 

