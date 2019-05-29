Obituary: Michael Patrick Smith

L ake George/Granville, NY – Michael Patrick Smith was freed of his physical constraints for eternal rest on Sunday, May 26, 2019.

Mike was born on December 5, 1954, the third of eight children born to Gordon B. and Patricia A. (Rathbun) Smith.

Mike was a graduate of Granville High School and went on to graduate Cum Laude from St. Michaels College in Winooski, Vermont. He was proud of the fact that he attained that plateau through his efforts alone; having worked double shifts, through the summers at Norton Sealant and serving as a Resident Assistant while attending St. Michaels.

Mike served in various position in the construction and sales industries in both New York and New Jersey. He was the self-appointed CEO of Munchkin Construction, where he taught his nephews the basics of tool usage and building things. He also did substitute teaching. He was a proud member of the Sons of the Legion.

He was an avid reader. Ever eager to expand his knowledge, he consumed books at an astonishing pace. He also volunteered at the Pember Library in Granville. He also excelled in sports. He was proud to have been a member of the 1972 Northern Conference Co-champion football team at Granville High. The bond with those team-mates was one he carried throughout his life. He was an accomplished golfer. Mike’s favorite, however, was skiing. Nothing better in his world than to conquer a foot and a half of fresh powder on Killington or helicopter drop to into virgin snow in Colorado (Telluride).

Having grown up in a family of eight, Mike had a keen sense of competition and a strong desire to come out on top. He was quick to share what he had. He was always young at heart. His stories are full of teaching young people things that he had learned in his life.

Michael was predeceased by his parents and a nephew Gregory Smith. He will be missed by his siblings: Eileen Heslin (John), Gordon B. Jr. (Michele), Keven (Nancy), Dennis (Karen), Timothy (Mary-Jo), Colleen Bates (John), and Maureen Bishop (Walter) as well as many nieces, nephews, uncles and aunts. His nieces and nephews will remember him as the “cool” uncle who always knew how to have fun.

Michael’s zest for life will be missed by his family, many friends’ students and co-workers.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, May 31, 2019 at 6 PM at the Robert M King Funeral Home, 23 Church St., Granville, NY 12832. Friends may call from 4pm until 5:45.

