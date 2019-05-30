Classifieds 05/30/19

James (Jim) Frederick Johnson, 86 years of age, passed away on Friday, May 17, 2019 at his home in Leeds, […]
Pawlet, VT – W. Otis Andrus, age 88, passed away peacefully at home with his daughter Nancy and his grandson […]
Marion Barnes Granville, NY – Marion Barnes passed away peacefully on May 28, 2019 at the Slate Valley Nursing and […]
Granville, NY – After leading a very full life, Evelyn (Hatch) Hackett, 86, has joined many loved ones in eternal […]
Lake George/Granville, NY – Michael Patrick Smith was freed of his physical constraints for eternal rest on Sunday, May 26, […]
Granville, NY – Elsie Mae (Priest) McGraw, age 88, passed through heaven’s gates May 26, 2019 at her home, while […]
Granville, NY – Stephen S. Williams passed away on May 23, 2019 at Brookdale Fillmore Pond in Bennington, VT. Steve […]
Granville, NY – Margaret “Jo” Morris passed away quietly at The Pines of Glens Falls Nursing and Rehabilitation after a […]