Obituary: James (Jim) Frederick Johnson

J ames (Jim) Frederick Johnson, 86 years of age, passed away on Friday, May 17, 2019 at his home in Leeds, UT. He had been suffering from cancer for several months until his passing.

Jim was born in West Carthage, New York to Francis James Johnson and Ethel Johnson (both deceased). He has one sibling, a sister, Diana Ewing, who resides with her family in Plattsburgh, New York.

After graduating from Carthage High School, Jim attended Houghton College for Music Education until drafted during the Korean Conflict into the US Army where he became a paratrooper and served in an Army band unit. After two years, he was honorably discharged in 1955. He subsequently completed a Bachelor of Science in Music Education at Ithaca School of Music and earned his Master of Science degree in Music Education at SUNY Potsdam while teaching music at Granville Central School System.

Jim married Sylvia A. Hunt of Gilbertsville, New York, in Mt. Upton, New York who also earned her degree in Music Education at Ithaca School of Music where the two met. They have two children, a son Timothy Johnson married to Linda of Rio Rancho, New Mexico, and a daughter Tina Myers married to John of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Jim’s main passion was teaching his students music for the 24 years he worked in the Granville Central School system. He had very successful concert bands, jazz ensembles, and marching bands as well as being instrumental in yearly musical productions in the school. His other loves included working on his 27-acre property in North Hebron, wood working, Ham radio, travel, gardening and reading. He and his family even dabbled in home made maple syrup and bee keeping. For many years after he retired, Jim operated a small musical instrument repair business in support of many school districts in upstate New York. Jim was very active in his church and served on the rescue squad for several years in his community.

He and Sylvia left New York to move near their daughter and her family in Leeds, UT.

He is survived by his wife Sylvia, of over 61 years, his two children Tim and Tina, as well as his two grandchildren, Cheyanne and Justin Myers.

There will be a small memorial at his church, Calvary Chapel, in Hurricane, UT on June 8, 2019.

