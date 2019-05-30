Obituary: Marion Barnes

M arion Barnes

Granville, NY – Marion Barnes passed away peacefully on May 28, 2019 at the Slate Valley Nursing and Rehabilitation Facility in North Granville.

Marion was born October 2, 1934 in Hebron, NY the daughter of the late Mark and Hazel (Dekalb) Glasier.

She was a graduating of Ellis Hospital Registered Nurse training in Schenectady, NY. She worked at Ellis Hospital for most of her career.

Marion was an avid gardener and enjoyed canning the fruits of her labors. She was a great cook. She enjoyed the companionship of her pets throughout the years. In her retirement she became active in the senior citizen group. She was named Senior of the year in 2011.

She was predeceased by a sister Gertrude Glasier and two brothers Walter and David. and her husband Lambert “Ed” Barnes. Survivors are her siblings Evelyn Ginter and family of Woodbury, NJ and Wendell Glasier and family of Bowie, Maryland, sister-in-law Bonnie Glasier and family of Cheshire MA, and cousin Martha Haynes of Clifton Park, NY, in addition to many nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, June 3, 2019 at 11 AM at the East Hebron Presbyterian Church in Hebron, NY with the Rev. Laura Mitchell presiding. Friends may call from 10am until the time of the service. Burial will follow at the East Hebron Cemetery.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Robert M King Funeral Home, 23 Church St., Granville, NY.

Comments

comments

Read more in this week's Sentinel in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.