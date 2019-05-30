Obituary: W. Otis Andrus

P awlet, VT – W. Otis Andrus, age 88, passed away peacefully at home with his daughter Nancy and his grandson Cody by his side on Friday May 24th, 2019.

Oat was born on September 12th, 1930 the son of J. Holmes Andrus and Beatrice (Loomis) Andrus.

He was predeceased by his loving wife of 65 years Kathleen (O’Brien) Andrus and his son William O. Andrus Jr.

A lifelong resident of Pawlet, Vermont he attended the Pawlet Village School, Vermont Academy, and Colgate until whic

h time he enlisted in the US Navy Air Corp and was stationed in Norfolk, Virginia for four years. After returning to Pawlet he spent time working construction with the Steel Sash Window Company installing windows at Great Meadow Correctional Facility and worked as a rural route mail carrier before taking over the family farm and working in the family insurance and real estate business until his retirement. Oat was an avid hunter and fisherman who thoroughly enjoyed his family, friends, and farm. He received Outstanding Conservation Farmer Awards on different occasions as well as Herd Production Achievement Awards which he was very proud of. He was always in great shape and hiked up Haystack Mountain with his family until he was 81. He enjoyed telling stories of playing sports at Vermont Academy, and football at Colgate and for the Hudson Falls Green Jackets. He enjoyed providing land for his friends and family to hunt and brought his family up with a love for sports and being active outdoors. Many of his real estate customers remember him fondly for always making a deal work out even if he had to throw in part, or all of his commission, especially for the young first-time home buyers. He always gave his customers tours around the back roads of Vermont and New York, told stories, and brought them home to feed and pet his animals. Oat was liked by everyone and known to be friendly and to never say no to anyone. He always said, “It doesn’t hurt to be nice to people.” He will be greatly missed.

Oat is survived by a daughter Nancy Andrus of Pawlet, a sister Sally Treat (Dr.Robert), a brother in law Jack O’Brien (Marge), grandchildren Kellie Sykes (Chris), Brooke DeBonis (Brian), Marny Covino (Tom), Jeremy Hicks, Stacy Gertis, Cody Hicks and great grandchildren Emily, Elizabeth, Kaitlyn, Will, Alex, Kathleen, Johnathan, Adaline and Avery, a special nephew Jim Andrus (Jill), and several other nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers Oat’s family’s wishes are to take the time to visit an older person, take them for a ride, or out to lunch in order to make their day. “After all it doesn’t hurt to be nice to people.” The family wishes to thank Bayada Hospice for the last month of Oat’s care in order to make it possible for him to stay at home. Please consider a donation in Oat’s name to the Pawlet Cemetery Association where he was President for many years and/or Bayada Hospice.

A burial service was held at the Pawlet Cemetery on 11:00 on Wednesday May 29th with the Reverend Tom Atkins presiding. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Robert M. King Funeral Home.

Comments

comments

Read more in this week's Sentinel in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.