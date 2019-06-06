518 Wheels – 06/06/19

June 7, 2019

June 3, 2019

Obituary: Emerson L. DeKalb

Emerson DeKalb obit photo

Granville, NY – Emerson Lee DeKalb, age 86, passed away at home on his farm on June 2, 2019 following […]

June 3, 2019

Obituary: Marie V. Butler

Marie Butler obit photo

Raceville, NY – Marie Violet Butler passed away on May 30, 2019 at Washington Center in Argyle, NY following a […]

May 31, 2019

Obituary: Anita M. Jones

Anita M Jones obit photo

Granville, NY – Anita Marguerite Jones, 88, of Granville passed away May 29th, 2019 at the Haynes House of Hope […]

May 31, 2019

May 30, 2019

Obituary: James (Jim) Frederick Johnson

Johnson obit photo

James (Jim) Frederick Johnson, 86 years of age, passed away on Friday, May 17, 2019 at his home in Leeds, […]

May 30, 2019

Obituary: W. Otis Andrus

Otis Andrus obit photo

Pawlet, VT – W. Otis Andrus, age 88, passed away peacefully at home with his daughter Nancy and his grandson […]