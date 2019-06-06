Classifieds 06/06/19

June 6, 2019
Granville, NY – Emerson Lee DeKalb, age 86, passed away at home on his farm on June 2, 2019 following […]
Raceville, NY – Marie Violet Butler passed away on May 30, 2019 at Washington Center in Argyle, NY following a […]
Granville, NY – Anita Marguerite Jones, 88, of Granville passed away May 29th, 2019 at the Haynes House of Hope […]
James (Jim) Frederick Johnson, 86 years of age, passed away on Friday, May 17, 2019 at his home in Leeds, […]
Pawlet, VT – W. Otis Andrus, age 88, passed away peacefully at home with his daughter Nancy and his grandson […]