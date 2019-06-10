Obituary: George R. Morehouse

G ranville, NY – Our Dad, George R. Morehouse, age 87 (21 ¾), passed to a better place on June 4, 2019 at his home on County Route 23(Slyboro Road) following a short illness.

He was born in Granville, on February 29, 1932, the son of George D. (Bill) and Lena (Aldous) Morehouse.

Dad grew up on Slyboro Road. He attended Granville schools. He went to the one room schoolhouse on Slyboro Road. In the winter our Dad and Aunt Edna would take their sleds to school. There was a point on the way home from school, where they could jump on their sleds and make it most of the home.

Dad graduated from Granville High School in 1951. He then served in Germany in the US Army from 1953-54. He married our Mom, Eleanor Bassett on April 30, 1955 in North Argyle.

He was a dairy farmer for several years and drove the milk truck route as well. He worked at Telescope while still running the farm. After retiring from farming he was employed at Sandon, which later became Norton Sealants, from 1966-1993.

Dad enjoyed competing at area fairs with his team of pulling ponies, Peanut and Dicky. This was a family event. There were also many fun snowmobile adventures with the family.

After our Mom and Dad retired in 1993, they enjoyed traveling in their camper. They also like going on Senior Citizen trips. Retirement allowed Dad time to develop an interest in collecting and restoring antique tractors, trucks and cars.

George was predeceased by his parents, a brother-in-law Nelson Briggs, a son Bob and his beloved wife Eleanor. Survivors are his children: Dave, Charles “Chip” and his wife Crystal, and Deb. He was blessed with three grandchildren: Joe (Wendy), Eric (Ashley) and Chip, great grandchildren: Tori, Joe and Toby Joe and great great grandson Maxwell. Dad is survived by his sister Edna Briggs, a brother-in-law Arba Bassett (Donna), his Aunt’s Edith Tatko and Ruth Washburne, in addition to many nieces, nephews and cousins. He will be missed by his four legged-friends Mittens and Tiggerette.

The family would like to thank his caregivers Penny Curtis, Katrina McLaughlin, Patti Dube and Cindy Swan, as well as family members who helped so much in so many ways. We would like to say thank you so all who supported us with visits, texts, phone calls and memories during our Dad’s illness and after his passing.

Donations in his name to Adirondack Save a Stray, 4880 SR 9 N, Corinth, NY 12822 would be appreciated, or the charity of one’s choice.

Friends and family are invited to a casual celebration of our Dad’s life at his home at 1874 County Route 23 in Granville on June 22, 2019 (Saturday) at Noon.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Robert M King Funeral Home.

