Obituary: Gladys Leona (Greene) Corey

D anby, Vt. – Gladys Leona (Greene) Corey, 95, passed away June 8, 2019 at the Slate Valley Center in North Granville, N.Y.

She was born on May 30, 1924, the daughter of Roy Greene and Cassie (Harrington) Greene. She married Charles (Chub) Corey on September 30, 1943.

She graduated from Bennington High School in 1943. She was a farmer’s wife and stay at home mom. She was a member of the Pawlet Community Church and Home Dem.

Gladys was predeceased by her husband, her parents, son-in-law, Francis Gould, Jr., five brothers, Myron Greene, Sewell Greene, Clifford Greene, Clyde Greene, Malcolm Greene and three sisters, Lottie Herrick, Mildred Sprague and Muriel Scally.

She is survived by three daughters, Patricia Gould and Gail Jarvis of Granville, N.Y. and Jean Powers (Francis) of Pawlet, Vt. She is also survived by five grandchildren, Wendy (Dave) Mason, Steven (Gina) Gould, Chris Powers, Paula (Tom) Ayers, Richard (Allison) Powers, and seven great-grandchildren, Jeffrey Mason, Hunter Ayers, Bailey, Kayla, Caden, Emily & Nicholas Powers. She is also survived by two sisters-in-law, Sylvia Crammer and Millie Corey and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am on Friday, June 14, 2019 at the Robert M. King Funeral Home, 23 Church Street, Granville, N.Y. with Rev. Melissa O’Brian, pastor of the Pawlet Community Church officiating. Burial will be private for the family in Northeast Cemetery in Pawlet, Vt. The family will continue the celebration of Gladys’s life following the services at the Pawlet Fire House in Pawlet.

Friends may call on the family from 6:00 to 8:00 pm on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at the funeral home.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Pawlet Fire House, 155, Vt. Route 133, Pawlet, Vt. 05761.

