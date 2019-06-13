Classifieds 06/13/19

June 13, 2019

June 13, 2019

June 10, 2019

Obituary: Gladys Leona (Greene) Corey

Danby, Vt. – Gladys Leona (Greene) Corey, 95, passed away June 8, 2019 at the Slate Valley Center in North […]

June 10, 2019

Obituary: Francis R. (Rudy) Golden

Granville-Francis R (Rudy) Golden 73, passed away unexpectedly on March 24, 2019. A graveside service with full military honors will […]

June 10, 2019

Obituary: George R. Morehouse

Granville, NY – Our Dad, George R. Morehouse, age 87 (21 ¾), passed to a better place on June 4, […]

June 7, 2019

June 7, 2019

June 7, 2019

June 6, 2019

June 6, 2019

June 3, 2019

Obituary: Emerson L. DeKalb

Granville, NY – Emerson Lee DeKalb, age 86, passed away at home on his farm on June 2, 2019 following […]

June 3, 2019

Obituary: Marie V. Butler

Raceville, NY – Marie Violet Butler passed away on May 30, 2019 at Washington Center in Argyle, NY following a […]

May 31, 2019

Obituary: Anita M. Jones

Granville, NY – Anita Marguerite Jones, 88, of Granville passed away May 29th, 2019 at the Haynes House of Hope […]