Obituary: Lillian Bartholomew

W hitehall – Lillian Bartholomew, 91, passed away June 12, 2019 after a short illness. She is now in the arms of our Heavenly Father.

Lillian was born August 3, 1927 and was predeceased by her husband Kenneth Bartholomew Sr. and her daughter Kay Belden of Whitehall, NY. She was also predeceased by five siblings; Elizabeth Taft, Eliza Mylott, Irene LaRose, Alex Van Guilder, and Joseph Van Guilder all from Whitehall, NY.

Lillian is survived by her son Kenneth Bartholomew Jr. and his girlfriend Mary Younger, by her sisters Charlotte LaRose and Carolyn LaFoy, and her brother Raymond Van Guilder. She leaves behind grandchildren Melissa Brown and husband Jeff, Diana Weber and husband Fred all from Comfort Texas. Locally her grandchildren are Donna Daigle and husband Dan of Granville, Angel LaRose and husband Pete of Whitehall, and Marcy Gordon also of Whitehall. Lillian also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, and great grandchildren.

Lillian enjoyed gardening and loved to clean. The family would jokingly say that she had the cleanest house in Whitehall. She also enjoyed baking and has left the family with a large collection of yummy recipes.

Lil and her late husband loved to travel and enjoyed going to the state fairs. She also liked celebrity trivia and could name all the old movie stars. She loved reminiscing with family and friends of days gone by. She was an avid reader and would often fall asleep with a romance novel in her hand. Lillian looked forward to her Friday outings with her niece Dorothy for shopping and always stopped for a bite to eat on the way home.

There will be a private service for family at 11:00am on Monday June 17, 2019 at Green Mount cemetery in Whitehall, NY.

Arrangements are under the care of the Jillson Funeral Home Inc., 46 Williams Street, Whitehall, NY 12887.

