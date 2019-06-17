June 17, 2019

Obituary: Richard Lee “Dickie” Beebe Sr.

W hitehall-Richard Lee ‘Dickie’ Beebe Sr. of Whitehall passed away on June 6, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was 71 Years old.

Dickie was the second of three children to Raymond and Carolynn (Rock) Beebe.  He enlisted in the United States Marine Corp at  the age of 19 and proudly served ten years with two tours in Vietnam. He humbly earned several medals.

After serving his country, Dickie attended BOCES and earned two certifications; Mechanics and Refrigeration and Air Conditioning. He worked for FH Kingsley, turning wrenches, until he started his own business in Refrigeration and Air Conditioning repair. In 1986, Dickie went to work for Whitehall Plywood until he retired, although he never truly retired. He was known as a ‘work-aholic’ and tinkered with anything that had a motor, just like his father. Dickie was a Life Member of the Whitehall American Legion Post #83 and a member for fifty years.

Dickie is survived by his children Rachael Gosselin and Richard ‘Skip’ Beebe Jr. (Melissa), and his grandchildren James Jero, Halie Gosselin, Alyssa and Branden Beebe, all of Whitehall, his siblings, Raymond ‘Bill’ Beebe (Connie), and Deborah Blanchard (Kenneth Sr.), his Aunt Sandy Therrien (Dan), and Uncle Donald Beebe, and many nieces and nephews who will forever cherish is memory. Including his treasured friends Cynthia Ferguson and Leslie ‘Bomber’ Marr. Dickie very much enjoyed real country music, playing his guitar and DJing, riding his motorcycle, being with family and friends, and working.

Visitation was held from 10am-2pm on Sunday June 9, 2019, at the Jillson Funeral Home Inc., 46 Williams Street, Whitehall, NY.  A Committal Service with full military honors was conducted by Whitehall American Legion Post 83,  following the visitation in the Greenmount Cemetery, with the Deacon Robert Wubbenhorst officiating.  A celebration of remembrance at the American Legion Post #83 on Main Street, Whitehall, NY, followed the committal.

The Whitehall American Legion Post 83 conducted a Legionaire Service at the funeral home at 1:30pm.

Online condolences may be made at www.jillsonfuneralhome.com

