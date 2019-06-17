Obituary: Tyler John Eagan

W hitehall – Tyler John Eagan , 23 of 9 North St., passed away on May 31, 2019, in an unexpected and tragic boating accident, resulting in his drowning.

He was born July 11, 1995 in Glens Falls, N.Y. to Arthur O. and Tammy L. (Bessette) Eagan. Tyler has always lov ed the great outdoors, ever since a little guy, always looking at life as an adventure. Taking his first adventure hike at the age of 2 with his 4 year old sister over the back mountain and needing everyone and their brother to find them. His countless adventures continued with his cousins and friends for many years after, four wheeling tours, fishing, camping, dirt-biking, East-Bay runs, many miles on trucking runs across so many states, and earning ribbons at Gymkhana.

His passion grew for hunting and fishing from his Grampa John and Gram. Going in the boat a lot, bass fishing. Then came the age to hunt and helping in the garage with deer processing, he excelled at it all. The outdoors loved him just as much as he loved it.

Tyler had a way of learning and mastering skills like no other. He earned his GED in 2013. He had a few tough years to follow, but this was finally behind him. Tyler was finally getting his life on the right track.

He had a way of touching every soul he met. Tyler would do everything in his power to put a smile on your face, love in your heart, and a laugh out loud. He was not a fake person! “To the Halls of Valhalla where the brave warrior may live forever.”

He was currently employed at Commonwealth Plywood in Whitehall, prior to this was Champlain Beef. Everywhere he worked, he left a lasting impression with his work.

He is predeceased by his paternal grandfather, Bernard Eagan II, maternal grandparents, Frank E Bessette Jr II and Linda M. (Parker) Rozell.

Survivors besides his parents include -siblings: sister – Ashley R. Eagan (Tom), brother- Justin B. Eagan. Grandparents: Theresa (Lavin) Eagan, John (Elizabeth) Rozell. Aunts,Uncles and cousins: Bernard (Julie) Eagan, Vanessa Eagan, Genevieve (Christopher Hollis) Scott, Jessica Erickson, Christopher (Joanne) Eagan, Riley (Rob) Ballard, Joellen (John Drost) Eagan, Laura Walker, Stephanie (Gary) Lamphere, Stacy Rozell , Aunt Rose Marr, Wayne Angus, Frank (April) Bessette III , Warren (Krista) Bessette . Dan (Francis) Mach, Dillon (Lia) Ramey, Paulie Leclaire Jr, and too many more to mention. Many great aunts and great uncles on both sides.

Visitation was held from 3-5pm on Saturday June 8, 2019 at the Jillson Funeral Home, Inc. 46 Williams St., Whitehall, NY.

Burial will take place in the future and private at family request.

Online condolences may be made at www.jillsonfuneralhome.com

