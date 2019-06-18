Obituary: Marta Ann Hitchen

Queensbury, NY – Marta Ann Hitchen, 74, of Queensbury and formerly of Granville, passed away peacefully at home on May 11 after a lengthy illness. Marta was born in 1944 in Granville, the daughter of Mary (Prehoda) (Hitchen) Macura and Harry Hitchen. She graduated from Granville High School and the College of St. Rose, and earned a Master’s degree from the State University of Albany. She taught 7th and 8th grade math at Granville Central School for over 30 years, introducing generations to the fundamentals needed for algebra, geometry and computer science. She served as a union representative during her teaching career. She always enjoyed following the lives and accomplishments of her former students, recognizing them throughout her travels in life.

Marta had a life-long love of the arts, and was an accomplished painter and quilter, making many treasured gifts for family and friends to mark special occasions. She traveled extensively, visiting Greece, Italy, France, Spain and Germany, in addition to trips throughout the U.S. including annual vacations on the Maine coast, and she pursued these passions together, painting in Monet’s garden. Marta was a great cook and an avid reader (particularly mysteries). She was a strong supporter of Granville’s Pember Library, serving on the Board of Directors and as a past secretary. Much of her time after retiring, was spent caring for her mother and aunt. She enjoyed the company of family and friends, including those that she taught with and in art classes, and she loved her several pets. She is survived by her brother Michael (Colleen) of Granville and Homosassa Florida, sister Elyssa Macura of Buskirk, niece and goddaughter Tracey Hitchen Boyd (Don), grandnephew Owen and grandniece Amelia, and niece Jill Jones (Jim), and grandniece Jaime, and many cousins. Marta will also be missed by best friend Donlynn Graul (William), her daughters, Deborah Graul and Leslie Ives; Marta’s Goddaughter (Daniel), Leslie’s daughter Katherine and her son Carter and Leslie’s son Joseph (Brittany) and his daughters Stella Rae and Rylee Jane.

Marta was a communicant of the St Peter and Paul Byzantine Church and St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church and will be laid to rest in St. Peter’s and Paul’s Cemetery, Middle Granville, New York. Services will be held on Friday, June 21, 2019 at 10am at the Robert M. King Funeral Home 23 Church Street, Granville.

Donations may be made to The Pember Library and Museum, 33 W. Main Street in her memory.

