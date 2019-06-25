Obituary: Maxine Carol Willis

W HITEHALL – Maxine C. Willis, 67, of Whitehall, New York, was taken into the arms of her Lord on Sunday June 23, 2019, at home surrounded by family and friends.

She was born January 10, 1952 in Schenectady, N.Y. to Roger and Katherine (Kelley) Williams. She graduated from Niskayuna High School and Adirondack Community College. Maxine dedicated her life to family, faith, and friendship—a steadfast and charitable servant to the Whitehall community and those in need across the region. She managed the Whitehall Cumberland Farms for more than 10 years and was a patient accounts representative at the Rutland Regional Medical Center for the past 20 years helping others navigate the difficult and confusing healthcare and insurance systems.

Maxine was a devoted pillar and Lay Leader of the Whitehall United Methodist Church congregation for almost 40 years. During that time, she served as leader, member, mentor, and humble guiding force to several pastors, committees, and boards for the Upper New York (previously Troy) Conference. The annual Thanksgiving dinners she organized with her husband Francis and fellow parishioners invited the needy to dine at her table of fellowship for over 20 years. The memorial scholarship fund that she established and directed after the tragic loss of her son, Nathan, has sent over three dozen area children to Skye Farm Summer Camp over the past six years.

She loved gardening, reading, and crafting—sharing her passion and skills with her Sunday school classes, Vacation Bible Study groups, her grandchildren, and the Dresden Homemaker’s club.

Survivors include her husband of 49 years, Francis Sr. of Whitehall; mother, Katherine of Spring Hill, FL; two sons, Francis Jr. of Queensbury and Christopher of Montgomery, AL; daughters-in law Tracy and Heidi; grandsons Joshua and Ethan; embraced-but-not-genetic family David, Shelley, Nick and their children; as well as three brothers, three sisters, several nieces and nephews; and dozens of close friends.

She was predeceased by her son, Nathaniel; father, Roger; sister, Lynn, brother-in-law, Dale; and two sisters-in-law, Debbie and Barb.

Maxine’s family expresses sincere gratitude to the staff of High Peaks Hospice for bringing her home to us for her final days with the dignity and grace she so greatly deserved.

A celebration of life will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday June 29, 2019 at the Whitehall United Methodist Church. Burial services will immediately follow at Greenmount Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to High Peaks Hospice, 454 Glens Falls, NY 12801 [www.highpeakshospice.org] or the Whitehall United Methodist Church, 56 Greenmount Cemetery Ln, Whitehall, NY 12887.

Arrangements are under the care of the Jillson Funeral Home Inc., 46 Williams St., Whitehall, NY 12887

Online condolences may be made at www.jillsonfuneralhome.com

