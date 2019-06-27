Obituary: Dorothy Mae (Norton) DiResta

W hitehall-Dorothy Mae (Norton) DiResta 92, of Rock Avenue went in the arms of the Lord on Tuesday June 25, 2019.

She was born on April 23, 1927 in Whitehall, the daughter of the late Ralph Norton and Gladys Busteed Godfrey.

Dorothy started her work career at the age of 17 at the Whitehall Silk Mill and later was employed at EB Metals in Whitehall. After her retirement Dorothy work part time at the Skenesborough Museum. She was also a Volunteer working Friday night bingo the Whitehall Elks Lodge. She and her husband Jimmy, planned many Bus trips through the Elks. Dorothy became a volunteer at the Skene Manor and helped there for 20 Years and made many close friends.

Besides her parents she is predeceased by her husband of over 50 years James V. DiResta and a Grandson Timothy J. DiResta.

Survivors include her two sons Jay DiResta and Donald DiResta and his wife Tina, a Sister Pat Kilmer and her husband George, a brother George (Jigger) Godfrey, Grandchildren: Kristyna DiResta, Angie (Jarod) Varney, Tonya (Bill) Varney, Justin (Alexis) Bombard, Julie (Andre) Hagadorn, Jackie (Evan) Raino, and Katlian Barrant. Several Great Grand Children Vincent and Caleb, Jayce and Amilia, Lucas, Constance, Colm, Alec and Ean, Anastasia and Andre and a loving and caring friend Lorraine Bowen.

The family would like to thank High Peaks Hospice, especially Stacy for her great care and help in this difficult times.

Family and friends may call from 6pm to 9pm on Friday June 28, 2019 at the Jillson Funeral Home Inc. 46 Williams Street, Whitehall NY A Catholic Funeral Liturgy service will be conducted at 1pm on Saturday June 29 2019 at the funeral Home, committal will follow in the Our Lady of Angels Cemetery.

The family has suggested that Contribution’s in Dorothy’s name may be sent to the Skene Manor 8 Potters Drive, Whitehall New York 12887.

A Time of fellowship and refreshments will follow the burial at the Skene Manor.

Online condolences may be made at www.jillsonfuneralhome.com

Comments

comments

Read more in this week's Times in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.