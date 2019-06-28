Obituary: Verna L. (Hurley) Hoyt

T ruthville, (Granville) N.Y. – Verna L. (Hurley) Hoyt, 90, went home to the Lord on Thursday, June 27, 2019 surrounded by her family.

Verna was born on June 24, 1929 in Granville, the daughter of the late Ernest and Laura (Johnson) Hurley.

Verna enjoyed watching the birds in the yard and country music. She was the number one fan of Smokey Greene and her son Phil Hoyt. She so enjoyed having her family around her. She gave out chocolate chip cookies from her green Tupperware cookie jar to the many children (big and small) who stopped for a visit. A lot of coffee was served around her kitchen table. Verna most loved her Christmas Eve party which was planned around her and for her.

She was a housekeeper for many local residents, but for over 50 years, she worked for Kate and Oat Andrus in Pawlet, Vt. Verna was very proud to be a Republican and served as an Election Inspector for many years in the North Granville polling precinct.

Verna is predeceased by her parents, her beloved husband, Kenneth H. Hoyt, Sr., a brother, Donald Hurley, a sister, Rita Rathbun-Todd and a son-in-law, Mackie Hall.

She is survived by her five children, Kenneth (Vera) Hoyt, Jr., Linda Hall and her companion George Miller, Wesley (Cindy) Hoyt, Sandra (James) Duval and Philip (Kathy) Hoyt. She was blessed with 13 grandchildren, Kenneth Hoyt, III (Tammy), Keith (Kelly) and Lori (Keith) Morey, Dee Dee (Timothy) Carroll, Matthew Hall, Ryan (Nicole) Hoyt, Kristina (Adam) Gebo, James (Niki) Duval, Jason Duval, Amanda (Brad) Battease, Philip (Christene) Hoyt, Misty Hoyt, and Rebecca (Shawn) Gould. Her 18 great-grandchildren include, Dylan, Jessie, Devon, Justin, Samantha, Holly, Alaina, Alexis, Brayden, Frankie, Emily, Evi-Jo, Cameron, Ashley, Taylor, Kalyn, Raelynn and Reagan. She also leaves behind her brothers and sisters, Florence Crandall, Carrie Dunbar, Gordon (Norma) Hurley, Ray (Doris) Hurley, Anna May Andrews and Martha Oser.

In addition to her family, Verna was well known and loved by many whom called her Nana.

Calling hours will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019 from 11:00am to 12:45pm at the Robert M. King Funeral Home, 23 Church Street, Granville, N.Y.

Services will be held at 1:00 pm at the funeral home following the calling hours. Burial will take place at a later date in the North Granville Cemetery beside her beloved husband Kenneth.

The family asks that memorial contributions take the form of donations to the Granville Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 153, Granville, N.Y. 12832

