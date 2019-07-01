Obituary: James F. Ballard, Sr.

G ranville, NY – James F. Ballard, Sr. passed away at his home on June 26, 2019.

Jim was born on March 3, 1943 in Granville, New York the son of the late Truman and Anna (Batese) Ballard, Sr.

He married the love of his life Lucretia Whitney on March 4, 1964.

Jim was employed at NIBCO for over 20 years. He enjoyed spending time with his family. Fishing was a favorite pastime, as was watching sports. But his true passion was his grandchildren. All who knew Jim, know that he was a hard worker, a great man, husband and father…and a fantastic grandfather.

Jim was predeceased by his parents and his siblings: Truman, Ernestine, Joan, Judy and Walter. He is survived by his beloved wife of 55 years, Lucretia. Left to cherish his memory are his children Keith, William, James Jr. and Trudy. He was blessed with 4 grandchildren: Jacob Ballard, Jessica Petty, Colt Ballard and Olivia Ballard and a great grandchild Alessa Petty. Surviving are siblings Edwin Ballard (Joan) of Middle Granville, John of Comstock, Joyce Beebe of Hebron and Frances Felkl of Rutland, VT.

At his request there will be no services. Online condolences may be made at www.robertmkingfuneralhome.com.

