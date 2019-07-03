Still many jobs to be filled. Check out this weeks selection in our classified section.

Comments
comments
Granville, NY – James F. Ballard, Sr. passed away at his home on June 26, 2019. Jim was born on […]
Truthville, (Granville) N.Y. – Verna L. (Hurley) Hoyt, 90, went home to the Lord on Thursday, June 27, 2019 surrounded […]
Whitehall-Dorothy Mae (Norton) DiResta 92, of Rock Avenue went in the arms of the Lord on Tuesday June 25, 2019. […]
WHITEHALL – Maxine C. Willis, 67, of Whitehall, New York, was taken into the arms of her Lord on Sunday […]