Obituary: Joel Perkins

W hitehall-Joel Perkins, 49, passed away accidentally doing what he loved, kayaking on the Mettowee River on July 4, 2019.

Born January 6, 1970 in Glens Falls, he was the loving son of the late James and Karin Perkins, and younger brother of the late James (Jimmy) Perkins Jr.

Joel was a very proud father of his daughter Gabrielle McFarren, whom he loved with all his heart and soul. He enjoyed out door activities of all kinds!! He was loved by many and had a heart of gold, always willing to help with any type of project big or small. He was particularly proud of his homestead and keeping it beautiful and was extremely patriotic and loved his country.

Joel was predeceased by his Father and Mother, James and Karin Perkins and Brother Jimmy.

Joel is survived by his Daughter Gabrielle McFarren; Aunts and Uncles Watson and Darlene Pearson of Queensbury, Nick and Marge Resetar of Queensbury and Richard and Mary Anne Perkins of Long Island; and his cousins, Nicole Doak, Marc Resetar, Carrie Anne Kaelin, Katie Gersbeck and Richard Perkins Jr. and their families; Nephew, Chaise William Andrae .

Also surviving is his great-Aunt Kaete Ulrich, Uncle Rolf and Aunt Renatetreffurt; His cousin, Simone Wirl and family; along with Guenter, Karin and Holger Fitsthum, all living in Germany.

There will be no calling hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday July 11, 2019 at the Our Lady of Hope Roman Catholic Church in Whitehall with Reverend Rendell Torres Pastor officiating.

Expressions of sympathy may take form in donations in Joel’s name to St. Jude’s Children Hospital, 501 St. Jude’s Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Arrangements are under the care of the Jillson Funeral Home Inc., 46 Williams Street, Whitehall, NY 12887.

Online Condolences may be made at www.jillsonfuneralhome.com

