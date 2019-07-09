Obituary: Betty J. Braymer

B etty J Braymer

North Granville, NY – Betty J Braymer, age 61, went home to be with the Lord July 3, 2019 at the Albany Medical Center after complications from heart surgery with her family by her side.

Betty grew up in the Granville area and graduated from Granville High School. She worked in the same building for 42 years as a dietary aide, starting as the Emma Laing Stevens Hospital, Hallmark Nursing Home, Orchard Nursing Home and now the Slate Valley Center.

Betty who many knew as “Betty Boop”, had a zest for life and people. Betty loved others unconditionally and in return they loved her.

Her main passion was stock car racing and her number one driver was Kenny Tremont #115. She was also a fan of local drivers Ray Hoard #94 and Don Mattison #10. Betty shared her love of racing with her nephew Tyler Morey and her niece Miranda Morey.

Betty was also an avid Elvis fan. She cherished her many cassettes, records and memorabilia. Any chance she got could to see an Elvis impersonator, she was there in the front row!

She loved Christmas shopping for her whole family. Christmas time was her second favorite season of the year, the first being racing season.

Betty shared a special bond with her great nephews Hub and Nate. They were participants in many adventures, and shopping trips, as well as stops at Taco Bell. While Betty resided with her great nephew Christian and his family, they too grew close. He would help her with her therapy and loved to make Aunt Betty crafts as well as sit and watch cartoons together. Betty loved all her nieces and nephews unconditionally and made memories with each no matter what age they were.

She and Donna Braymer enjoyed yard sales together, as well as speeding on the highways and byways, taking time to stop and eat.

Betty attended Revive Church in Poultney Vermont with Pastor Derik Kerber as well as visiting Out of The Box in Whitehall with Pastor Pamela Bolton.

Betty was predeceased by her parents Stanley Braymer, Marian (Aldous) Braymer, her brother Richard and his wife Gale Braymer and her sister Barbara (Braymer) Morrow. Left to cherish memories of Betty are her brother Arthur Braymer (Donna) of Hartford NY, sister Phyllis Morey (Frank) of S. Granville, brother- in law Donald Morrow of West Granville NY. She was blessed with many nephews and nieces: Paul (Jen), Eric (Carrie), Clifford (Carey) Braymer, Robert Morrow, William (Michelle) Morrow and Tyler Morey, Susan (Donald) Morrow Kirkland, Becky (Scott Jr) Westerman, Tammy (Robert) Rolleston, and Miranda Morey and great nephews and nieces: William, Jonathan, Cody and Ryan Morrow. Zach, Paul and James Braymer. Scott Westerman lll and Nathan Westerman. Noah Morrow and Chase Kirkland. Hunter Morrow and Christian Morey, Tara McClenning, Amber Morrow, Chelsey Braymer, Sierra Braymer, Destiny Morrow, Louise and Helene Braymer. Her extended family includes: Aunt’s Edith Tatko and Ruth Washburne, plus numerous cousins, as well as her church family the Kerber Family, Jim Jordan and members of Revive Church.

The family would welcome all to a reception at Revive Church and would ask you to bring a dish to share. Anyone who would like to make a monetary donation in memory of Betty may give to the following:

Revive Church 60 Kerber Lane Poultney Vt 05764

Out of the Box Worship Center 21 Broadway, Whitehall. NY 12887.

As purple is not only Betty’s favorite color but also the color of Royalty in Gods Kingdom, friends are encouraged to wear purple in remembrance of Betty’s life here on earth and in celebration of her new life with Christ Jesus.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 11 AM at the Robert M King Funeral Home, 23 Church Street, Granville, NY. Burial will follow in North Granville Cemetery. Friends may call on Friday, July 12, 2019 from 6-8PM at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.robertmkingfuneralhome.com.

Please join us at the reception at Revive Church 60 Kerber Lane. Poultney Vt following burial.

