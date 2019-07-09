Obituary: Florence L. Hall

Florence L. Hall of Raceville passed away peacefully at home on Friday July 5th, 2019 at the age of 102 years young. She was born September 3rd , 1916 in the “1880 House” at North Bend to Harold A. and Anna R. (Hannibal) Lee.

Florence spent her formative years in one room school houses, later attending Granville High School, Class of 1935. Upon graduation, she went immediately to work as a care giver and housekeeper in North Bennington, VT, almost missing her graduation ceremony! This was where she met her future husband, Douglas Hall.

Florence and Doug were married June 28, 1941 at the “1880 House” and traveled to Niagara Falls for their honeymoon. Together they formed a perfect union spending over 65 years of marriage together. They loved camping. They traveled across the United States, Canada and extensively throughout New England making memories and life-long friends who became extended family.

Florence worked for over 20 years at the Poultney Dress Factory and was an expert seamstress. She made many, many quilts, memory pillows, was known far and near as a maker of Raggedy Ann and Andy dolls and the ‘go to person’ when there were alterations to be made for anyone in the family.

Passionate about organic farming, Florence was a firm believer in farm-to-table and maintained organic flower beds and vegetable gardens that were the envy of all who saw them. She was an excellent cook and famous for her many cookie ‘experiments’ as well as constantly preserving and canning everything from the garden. She was also fascinated by beekeeping. In her 70’s she discovered Yoga and faithfully did her exercises for the rest of her days.

Florence is predeceased by her parents, her beloved husband Douglas, a brother Floyd Lee, a sister Dorothy (Golda) Gresser, a brother-in-law Myron Matteson and a nephew Kevin Matteson.

Left to cherish her memory are her sister, Viola (Myron) Matteson, nieces Vicki Matteson and Laura (Steve) Verrow, nephews William (Sandy) Gresser and Glenn (Kristine) Matteson, great nieces Amy (Darrell) Robertson and Abigail Matteson, great great niece Ginevra Robertson, as well as cherished friends Ken and Nancy Williams and Ree and Paul Wilson.

Special thanks are extended to Rutland Regional Medical Center, The Orchard and the team at Mettowee Family Health Center for all their kindness and care when needed these last few years.

A calling hour will be held on Thursday, July 11th, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. with service to follow at Noon at the Robert M. King Funeral Home in Granville.

The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the Haynes House of Hope 7187 NY-149 Granville, NY 12832; the Granville Rescue Squad PO Box 153, Granville NY 12832 or the Raceville Community House Butler Road Hampton, NY 12837.

Condolences may be made online at the www.robertmkingfuneralhome.com.

Comments

comments

Read more in this week's Sentinel in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.