Obituary: Richard Morey

R ichard Morey, age 72, passed away following a four-wheeler accident on Thursday, July 11, 2019.

Richard was born September 26, 1946, in Granville, New York, the son of the late Ivan and Flossie (Clark) Morey.

Rick was an avid deer hunter and loved the outdoors. He also was a big fan of WWE wrestling and “Bonanza.”

He will be remembered for his fun-loving attitude, his kindness and his thoughtfulness. He was always ready to lend a hand to anyone who needed help . . . no questions asked.

Rick loved going for rides even without a destination, except for stopping and visiting family and friends. He was a frequen t flyer at Jen’s Pit Stop for his daily ice cream cone. Rick enjoyed occasional trips to Saratoga to try his luck at the casino. He also was a card shark at Pitch. Rick also enjoyed listening to Lakes Region radio.

Rick was predeceased by children Jeffrey, Jacqueline and Jody, a brother David Morey and his beloved wife Joan. Survivors are his sister EJ Sady of Wells, whom he taxied during the winter months. He also is survived by Kevin of West Pawlet and children he and Joan raised: Zach, Jamie, Sierra, Aaron, Thomas, Eva Jean, Nicole, Eli, Kelsey and Justin and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

A graveside funeral service will be held on Wednesday, July 17, at 7:15 p.m. at the Mettowee Valley Cemetery in Pawlet, Vermont, where he and his wife Joan will be interred together. Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Robert M. King Funeral Home in Granville prior to the burial.

