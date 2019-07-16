Obituary: Earl F. Carswell

A LBANY-Earl F. Carswell, 71 of Albany, passed away on Friday, July 5, 2019, at St. Peter’s Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Born on November 27, 1947, in Whitehall, NY, Earl was the eldest son of Watson and Connie Carswell. Earl attended Whitehall Central Schools and was honorably discharged from the US Navy.

He was employed in the restaurant industry until he started working as a railroad inspector for first the NYS Department of Transportation and then the US Department of Transportation.

Earl enjoyed watching sports (especially his favorite football team, the Philadelphia Eagles), cooking, fishing, jigsaw puzzles, and listening to music, particularly Elton John and ABBA.

Earl was predeceased by his father, Watson Carswell. Survivors include his mother, Connie Carswell of Whitehall; brothers William (Deb) Carswell of Elmira, and Alan Carswell of Whitehall; children Kelly (Tim) Leonard of Slingerlands, Scott (Heather) Carswell of Winter Park, FL, and Lindsay (Ryan Yaddow) Carswell of Rotterdam; grandchildren, Colin and Emma Leonard, Hannah and Jonah Carswell, and Gavin Schmid. He is also survived by several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. The family would like to thank the staff at St. Peter’s Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, especially Beth Manzer, LPN and Danine McShane, NP.

Family and friends may call from 11:00 am until noon on Monday, July 22, 2019 at Jillson Funeral Home, 46 Williams Street, Whitehall, NY. Following calling hours there will be a graveside service with full military honors conducted by the Whitehall American Legion Post #83 in Greenmount Cemetery.

Online condolences may be made at www.jillsonfuneralhome.com.

